    Austin Reaves Shocks Twitter as Anthony Davis, Lakers Beat Paolo Banchero, Magic

    Doric SamMarch 20, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Orlando Magic on March 19, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers faced a scare in Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, but second-year guard Austin Reaves put forth the best scoring performance of his career to help secure a 111-105 victory at Crypto.com Arena.

    Reaves finished with a career-high 35 points in 30 minutes off the bench, and he added six rebounds and six assists in the win. The 24-year-old shot 9-of-14 from the field and lived at the free-throw line, going 16-of-18 from the charity stripe.

    The scoring outburst by Reaves helped make up for meager outings from the Lakers' star players. Point guard D'Angelo Russell finished with 18 points, and star big man Anthony Davis had just 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting, though he added 11 rebounds.

    NBA Twitter was blown away by Reaves' exceptional performance on Sunday:

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Austin Reaves is the best player on the floor tonite… BOAF TMS.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Reaves getting "MVP" chants at FT line 😤 <a href="https://t.co/RTdN8VtJE1">pic.twitter.com/RTdN8VtJE1</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    A CAREER NIGHT FOR AUSTIN REAVES LEADS THE LAKERS TO A W 💪 <a href="https://t.co/Y7NSPggK9G">pic.twitter.com/Y7NSPggK9G</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Who needs Bron when you have "Hillbilly Kobe"? Tonight Austin Reaves had some George Reeves in him. Dare I say he's ... athletic? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoomerSooner?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoomerSooner</a>

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    Austin Reaves this offseason. AK <a href="https://t.co/TigVMhG94V">pic.twitter.com/TigVMhG94V</a>

    @TaIkContext

    Austin Reaves in one night <br><br>Saved the Los Angeles Lakers season <br>Saved Anthony Davis's career <br>Saved millions &amp; millions of LAL fans mental health <br>Set a career high in points <br><br>I speak for everyone, thank you AR <a href="https://t.co/cyOVpT12Dq">pic.twitter.com/cyOVpT12Dq</a>

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    Final: Lakers 111, Magic 105<br><br>A critical win for the Lakers, who improve to 35-37 and move into a tie with Minnesota for No. 9 in the West (MIN has tiebreaker). Austin Reaves scored a career-high 35 points, carrying LA's offense down the stretch.<br><br>Up next: vs. PHX on Wednesday.

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    Prime Austin Reaves gonna be special

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    Free throw attempts in March:<br><br>Austin Reaves: 77<br><br>DeMar DeRozan: 67<br><br>James Harden: 58<br><br>Trae Young: 53

    Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

    Austin Reaves will get paid this summer... Only one player on the Lakers is making less than Reaves ($1.5M) outside of the two-way guys: Max Christie ($1.01M) <a href="https://t.co/fFhqDuRFRu">pic.twitter.com/fFhqDuRFRu</a>

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    I know he had the chance for the Pistons to draft him and said no thanks... but it is still absolutely wild to me that Austin Reaves went undrafted or was even in that tier of prospect.

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    Austin Reaves needs to get haircuts before every game and the Lakers will win a ring this year

    Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBA

    Austin Reaves makes some of the toughest shots for and-ones I have ever seen.<br><br>Talked about his play with <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanWardLA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RyanWardLA</a> this week on The Fast Break Podcast and we are both in agreement: The Lakers must re-sign him long-term!!!

    Quake @QuakeGW

    Austin Reaves definitely is going to be a star in this league, his IQ is top notch.

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Austin Reaves <a href="https://t.co/1c58TyEeXn">pic.twitter.com/1c58TyEeXn</a>

    NBA @NBA

    What a finish by Austin Reaves 🤯<br><br>He's got 22 PTS ‼️<br><br>Watch live on the NBA App<br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK">https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK</a> <a href="https://t.co/WgldBuIj6l">pic.twitter.com/WgldBuIj6l</a>

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    Austin Reaves MVP chants at the Crypt. Music to my ears.

    The Lakers are trying to make a late push for the playoffs with the regular season winding down, so all hands are on deck to help them achieve their goal. In the absence of star forward LeBron James (foot), players will need to step up to help replace his production.

    Reaves filled that role on Sunday, and he will have a major impact on Los Angeles' postseason push if he continues playing at a high level.

    The Lakers (35-37) will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns (38-33).