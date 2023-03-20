Drew Timme, Gonzaga Heralded by Twitter for Strong 2nd Half in Win vs. TCU

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Drew Timme was not ready for his illustrious college career to end.

The senior forward did everything to ensure that didn't happen, as he helped lead Gonzaga to a come-from-behind victory against TCU in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, taking down the Horned Frogs 84-81 in an exciting matchup.

The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and were down five going into halftime, but an excellent second half from Timme, who finished with 28 points and eight rebounds, sparked a comeback.

Much of the second half was a back-and-forth affair, but Gonzaga managed to take control of the game with a little under nine minutes remaining, and the Bulldogs were able to hold off the Horned Frogs and their several late-game runs.

Mike Miles Jr. also had an excellent game for TCU finishing with 24 points and four assists, but it wasn't enough for his team to advance.

With the win, Gonzaga is advancing to its eighth consecutive Sweet 16, the longest active streak of any program—Houston is the next closest at four.

Twitter had plenty of love for Timme and his clutch performance.

The Zags are now set for a matchup against the No. 2 UCLA Bruins in a rematch of the legendary Final Four game between the two programs in 2021, which the Bulldogs won on an overtime buzzer-beater by Jalen Suggs to preserve what was then a perfect season.

Next weekend's game has a whole lot to live up to.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.