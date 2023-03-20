X

    Drew Timme, Gonzaga Heralded by Twitter for Strong 2nd Half in Win vs. TCU

    Francisco RosaMarch 20, 2023

    DENVER, CO - MARCH 19: Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts to a play against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half of the second round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Ball Arena on March 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Drew Timme was not ready for his illustrious college career to end.

    The senior forward did everything to ensure that didn't happen, as he helped lead Gonzaga to a come-from-behind victory against TCU in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, taking down the Horned Frogs 84-81 in an exciting matchup.

    The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and were down five going into halftime, but an excellent second half from Timme, who finished with 28 points and eight rebounds, sparked a comeback.

    Much of the second half was a back-and-forth affair, but Gonzaga managed to take control of the game with a little under nine minutes remaining, and the Bulldogs were able to hold off the Horned Frogs and their several late-game runs.

    Mike Miles Jr. also had an excellent game for TCU finishing with 24 points and four assists, but it wasn't enough for his team to advance.

    With the win, Gonzaga is advancing to its eighth consecutive Sweet 16, the longest active streak of any program—Houston is the next closest at four.

    Twitter had plenty of love for Timme and his clutch performance.

    CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 @CBSSportsCBB

    TIMME IS TAKING OVER <a href="https://twitter.com/ZagMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZagMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/l7sUvSwkk1">pic.twitter.com/l7sUvSwkk1</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Drew Timme now has nine 20-point games in his NCAA tournament career, tied for the most all-time 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/ZagMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZagMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/MgDE28GBAA">pic.twitter.com/MgDE28GBAA</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Drew Timme might be a legend for life

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DREW TIMME SMACKED IT OFF THE GLASS 👋 <a href="https://t.co/ytNYcVTEqn">pic.twitter.com/ytNYcVTEqn</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Drew Timme against TCU tonight <a href="https://t.co/fpPDi367IN">pic.twitter.com/fpPDi367IN</a>

    Dick Weiss @HoopsWeiss

    drew timme looks like he won't let gonzaga lose. zags on a run, up 63-55 on tcu. I love this kid's heart. but he better watch fouls.

    Michael Wilbon @RealMikeWilbon

    I love Drew Timme

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Drew Timme having one of those we not going home games

    Gabe Ikard @GabeIkard

    Drew Timme is absolutely destroying TCU.

    ben pfeifer @bjpf_

    drew timme has become so skilled and he's only 22 still. absolutely deserves more buzz as an nba player

    Wes Rucker @wesrucker247

    Drew Timme, you 39-year-old monster, you.

    Luke @AFNFLUKE

    Drew Timme vs inferior competition <a href="https://t.co/JV3zN2cgU6">pic.twitter.com/JV3zN2cgU6</a>

    The Zags are now set for a matchup against the No. 2 UCLA Bruins in a rematch of the legendary Final Four game between the two programs in 2021, which the Bulldogs won on an overtime buzzer-beater by Jalen Suggs to preserve what was then a perfect season.

    Next weekend's game has a whole lot to live up to.

