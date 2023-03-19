Mercedes Moné Addresses Rumors of WWE Exit as Sasha Banks: 'Nobody Knows the Story'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Opening a new chapter in her career with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom, Mercedes Moné is making it clear there's a lot about her decision to leave WWE that is a mystery to outside observers.

Speaking on a panel at Planet Comicon this weekend (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Moné explained "nobody knows the story" because she hasn't said anything about it:

"As I'm growing in my career, I'd been in the WWE for almost ten years. I had to have a change. I had to feel something different in my heart and my soul. I had to go after a whole new dream and a whole new chapter and a whole new destiny for me, and this is what I wanted for me, and this is what I wanted to make happen for me, that's it. This is what I'm going for. This is my dream."

Moné, who wrestled as Sasha Banks in WWE, walked out of the company along with Naomi during the May 16 episode of Raw due to creative differences.

In August, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported Banks and Naomi reached an agreement with WWE to return after Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer.

As time went by without the Legit Boss appearing on WWE television, speculation about her future continued to run rampant.

Fightful Select (h/t Zack Heydorn of PWTorch.com) reported in December that Banks' WWE contract expired months earlier and she could start accepting bookings from different promotions starting on Jan. 1.

Meltzer noted Banks and WWE were far apart on money because she wanted to be paid on a similar level as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, but WWE didn't view her as being on that level.

In her first appearance at a wrestling event after walking out of WWE, Banks debuted as Mercedes Moné at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo on Jan. 4. She confronted IWGP women's champion Kairi Sane.

Moné defeated Sane to win the championship at Battle in the Valley in San Jose on Feb. 18.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Meltzer reported Moné's current contract with New Japan and Stardom doesn't have any dates after an April 23 show at Yokohama Arena.

Moné's first title defense is scheduled for April 8 at NJPW Sakura Genesis against AZM.

