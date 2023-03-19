Hawks' Dejounte Murray Addresses Backlash for Comments About Spurs, Tony Parker

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is ready for any reaction from San Antonio Spurs fans when he makes his return to the AT&T Center on Sunday.

The former Spurs All-Star discussed his response from fans, via Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News (h/t HoopsHype):

"I don't know how other people feel. I control what I control, and that's how Dejounte feels and what Dejounte says. You got a lot of people that are mad, a lot of people that are happy. The real people that are real humans understand that it's appropriate for us to say how we feel and we shouldn't get judged because we have more money than you or more fame than you.

"I feel like those are the ones that are going to show me the love that I deserve. Because, at the end of the day, I love this city, I love the San Antonio Spurs organization, the Austin Spurs, I love everything about it. However, it goes (Sunday) is however it goes. But I am excited to see the people I love and care about.

Murray spent his first six seasons with the Spurs, spending his first two years as a role player before becoming a key player after recovering from a torn ACL in 2018. He emerged as a go-to option in 2021-22 before his offseason trade to the Hawks.

Despite his success in San Antonio, he received backlash after comments about team legend Tony Parker on the All The Smoke podcast, calling Parker "one of the most selfish players I've ever played with."

He also complained about his treatment from head coach Gregg Popovich and the organization.

"They playing these mind games, they tryna see if they can break you," Murray said.

The 26-year-old didn't back down from the comments this week despite the criticism.

"My truth is my experience and it's different than any other single person and player in this game," Murray said.

San Antonio fans will now get a chance to express their feelings when the Hawks come to town on Sunday.