Report: Teams 'Love' Cowboys FA Dalton Schultz; Nobody 'Committing Big Money' to TE

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz remains one of the top available NFL free agents but has struggled to land a new contract.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the latest update Sunday on SportsCenter:

"Dalton Schultz, the tight end, is the best free agent on the market right now still. Really accomplished receiver/tight end with Dak Prescott in Dallas. This is a situation where teams would love to sign him but nobody's really committing big money to the tight end position right now. He could reset on a one-year deal with a high upside to go to a contender where you could get your numbers up. If you look at Joe Burrow, they need a tight end in Cincinnati, could be an option there. Chargers, he could reunite with Kellen Moore, his offensive coordinator in Dallas."

Schultz spent last season on the franchise tag, earning $10.93 million, but ESPN's Dan Graziano reported earlier this month the Cowboys were "likely" to let him leave in free agency this offseason.

The options for the tight end, who had 135 catches for 1,385 yards and 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons with Dallas, might be limited.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers could both be exciting destinations for the 26-year-old, allowing him to stay in a high-powered passing attack in which he should thrive. Both teams also have at least $16 million remaining in the salary cap, per Spotrac.

The Chargers finished last year third in the NFL in passing yards behind Justin Herbert, but they could use another proven pass-catcher alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Tight end Gerald Everett caught 58 passes for 555 yards last year, but the 6'5" Schultz could be a bigger weapon in the red zone after scoring 20 touchdowns across his last three seasons, including the playoffs.

Cincinnati could give Joe Burrow another option behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins after a disappointing 2022 season from tight end Hayden Hurst.