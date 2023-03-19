X

    Trea Turner Calls Game Winning Grand Slam for USA Biggest Hit He's Ever Produced

    Francisco RosaMarch 19, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 18: Trea Turner #8 of Team USA hits a grand slam in the top of the 8th inning during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal game between Team USA and Team Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 18, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)
    Gene Wang/Getty Images

    As a World Series champion and two-time MLB All-Star, Trea Turner has had plenty of big hits in big spots.

    But the Philadelphia Phillies shortstop believes his grand slam against Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on Saturday is the biggest of his career so far.

    Down 7-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Turner's 407-foot grand slam at loanDepot Park in Miami sent the crowd into a frenzy as the reigning champions punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 9-7 win.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    But now wait a minute... I'm talking about...<br><br>AMERICA, SWEET AMERICA 🇺🇸🎶 <a href="https://t.co/suD63U3NvE">pic.twitter.com/suD63U3NvE</a>

    The Americans now have a date with Cuba on Sunday for an opportunity to defend their title.

