Trea Turner Calls Game Winning Grand Slam for USA Biggest Hit He's Ever Produced

As a World Series champion and two-time MLB All-Star, Trea Turner has had plenty of big hits in big spots.

But the Philadelphia Phillies shortstop believes his grand slam against Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on Saturday is the biggest of his career so far.

Down 7-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Turner's 407-foot grand slam at loanDepot Park in Miami sent the crowd into a frenzy as the reigning champions punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 9-7 win.

The Americans now have a date with Cuba on Sunday for an opportunity to defend their title.

