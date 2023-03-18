UFC Legend Anderson Silva to Be Inducted into 2023 Hall of Fame Class

UFC Legend Anderson Silva to Be Inducted into 2023 Hall of Fame ClassMarch 18, 2023
Undoubtedly one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Anderson Silva will receive an honor worthy of his legendary resume this summer.
During UFC 286 on Saturday, Silva was announced as the latest member of the 2023 class for the UFC Hall of Fame. He will be officially inducted into the pioneer wing during International Fight Week in July.
UFC @ufc
Cementing a legacy as one of the best to ever do it! 🕷️<br><br>Congratulate <a href="https://twitter.com/SpiderAnderson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SpiderAnderson</a> as he becomes the newest addition to the UFC Hall of Fame 🙌<br><br>[ B2YB <a href="https://twitter.com/ToyoTires?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ToyoTires</a> ] <a href="https://t.co/0KyXQBsN0C">pic.twitter.com/0KyXQBsN0C</a>
