UFC Legend Anderson Silva to Be Inducted into 2023 Hall of Fame Class

Undoubtedly one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Anderson Silva will receive an honor worthy of his legendary resume this summer.

During UFC 286 on Saturday, Silva was announced as the latest member of the 2023 class for the UFC Hall of Fame. He will be officially inducted into the pioneer wing during International Fight Week in July.

