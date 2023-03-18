NFL Rumors: Scouts 'Enamored' With 2024 Draft QB Prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

As fans debate the top 2023 quarterback prospects, some teams already have their eyes on 2024.

Top prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could be good enough for organizations to skip the position this year and focus on next offseason.

"So many scouts are already enamored with those two prospects, and I do think there's some truth to the idea that some teams are looking at where they are drafting in 2023, then looking at the caliber of QBs available next April and ultimately opting to wait until 2024," Matt Miller of ESPN reported.

