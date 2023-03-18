X

    NFL Rumors: Scouts 'Enamored' With 2024 Draft QB Prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 18, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans rolls out of the pocket during the second quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic football game against the Tulane Green Wave at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    As fans debate the top 2023 quarterback prospects, some teams already have their eyes on 2024.

    Top prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye could be good enough for organizations to skip the position this year and focus on next offseason.

    "So many scouts are already enamored with those two prospects, and I do think there's some truth to the idea that some teams are looking at where they are drafting in 2023, then looking at the caliber of QBs available next April and ultimately opting to wait until 2024," Matt Miller of ESPN reported.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    NFL Rumors: Scouts 'Enamored' With 2024 Draft QB Prospects Caleb Williams, Drake Maye
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon