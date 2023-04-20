Malcolm Brogdon Wins 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award over Quickley, Portis

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, as announced on NBA Tip-Off Thursday.

Brogdon, New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis were the finalists for the award. The full voting results can be found below:

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points on 48.4 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 26.0 minutes per game.

He joined the Celtics via trade after the Indiana Pacers dealt him to Boston last summer. He's been a welcome addition to a team that finished 57-25, good enough for second in the Eastern Conference.

Brogdon has been tremendous from beyond the arc this season, making a career-high 44.4 percent of his three-pointers. His 57.4 effective field goal percentage was nearly a career-high mark for the seven-year veteran, falling just short of the 57.5 percent mark he put up with the 2018-19 Milwaukee Bucks.

Brogdon was third on the team in scoring despite averaging the sixth-most minutes. He's been an instrumental reason why Boston finished this season with the No. 2 offensive efficiency rating.

He gives the Celtics their first Sixth Man of the Year winner since 1985-86, when Hall of Famer Bill Walton won it for the eventual NBA champions.