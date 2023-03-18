X

    CBB Fans Slam 'Brutal' Late Non-Call as Penny Hardaway, Memphis Fall to FAU in Upset

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 18, 2023

    Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd (2) celebrates after defeating Memphis 66-65 in a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    No. 9 Florida Atlantic defeated No. 8 Memphis 66-65 in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament Friday after one of the most frenetic finishes of March Madness thus far.

    To set the scene, Memphis inbounded the ball with 19 seconds left and a 65-64 lead. Tigers guard Kendric Davis, who scored a game-high 16 points and gutted out a late right ankle injury, then threw the ball away to FAU's Brandon Weatherspoon as he tried to evade numerous Owls defenders and cross half court.

    However, Memphis' Jayden Hardaway then gathered a loose ball off an apparent Johnell Davis turnover as he drove to the basket.

    The Tigers attempted to call timeout, but referees called a tie-up after Owls players dove for the ball as well.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    WHAT A WILD SEQUENCE 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/3o5jHgFqtN">pic.twitter.com/3o5jHgFqtN</a>

    The possession arrow went to FAU, who then won the game after Nick Boyd drove in for a layup.

    CBB Fans Slam 'Brutal' Late Non-Call as Penny Hardaway, Memphis Fall to FAU in Upset
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    IT'S OVER<br><br>FLORIDA ATLANTIC WINS IT IN THE LAST SECONDS 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/BJ54Lfsekf">pic.twitter.com/BJ54Lfsekf</a>

    Memphis couldn't get a shot off in the final seconds, and the game was over.

    If the referees granted the timeout, the Tigers would have taken the ball out with 5.5 seconds remaining. They would have gone to the free-throw line for one-and-one if they successfully inbounded the ball and got fouled.

    The game wouldn't have been over at that moment, even if Memphis had made both hypothetical free throws to go up three.

    Still, it's a bitter pill to swallow for a team that was in the driver's seat for much of the night but couldn't put FAU away.

    The Owls deserve credit for coming back down the stretch and executing on their final possession.

    The no-call on the timeout, though, got Twitter's attention.

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    I had FAU advancing so I'm happy for my bracket and what a clutch shot but man… that is a BRUTAL non call for the time-out for Memphis.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Yeesh, the entire Memphis team was calling timeout.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    That's horrible. Memphis had the timeout before the ball was tied up.

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    *FACE who cares about spelling right now

    Grant Addison @jgrantaddison

    Memphis got absolutely jobbed there: They were calling timeout for 4 seconds

    Jimmy Beck @theJBECK

    What a crushing defeat for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Memphis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Memphis</a>. Wow! They definitely were calling for timeout. Shouldn't have turned the ball over though. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Teresa Walker @TeresaMWalker

    Memphis has a legit gripe. Had the ball calling for timeout and officials gave ball to FAU.

    Joey Green @ImJoeyGreen

    2 Memphis players calling timeout in front of the refs and they call a jump ball lmao this is why refs are a joke on every level 😂

    Dylan Holt @DylanHolt_

    *entire Memphis team asking for a timeout* <br><br>The Refs: <a href="https://t.co/geX5Y08WSn">pic.twitter.com/geX5Y08WSn</a>

    FAU will now play No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, which upset No. 1 Purdue 63-58 earlier Friday. The FAU-FDU matchup is Sunday.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.