WWE WrestleMania 39: Matches Most Likely to Steal The Show

Three years ago, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair stole the show at WrestleMania 36. It was a defining moment for Ripley and further proof of Flair's excellence. That match, wrestled in front of exactly zero wrestling fans, was fantastic.

It was infinitely better than anyone could have imagined it would be given Ripley's still relative inexperience in main roster action, and it quickly emerged as one of the best from the entire event.

Fans should expect more of the same, though this time with a much larger audience and greater intensity. Ripley is a better, more experienced worker than she was back then, and after a few years of being overshadowed or left off the card entirely, Flair will be looking to have that standout match on the grandest stage.

We already know they have strong in-ring chemistry, and now, with a better story and a defined heel and babyface, they should improve upon a match that stood head and shoulders above everything else on Night Two of WrestleMania 36.

This year's card is stacked from top to bottom with potentially great matches, but do not be surprised if, when the show goes off the air on April 2, we all look back at Flair vs. Ripley as one of the best matches of the entire two-night spectacular.