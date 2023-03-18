WWE WrestleMania 39: Matches Most Likely to Steal The ShowMarch 18, 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39: Matches Most Likely to Steal The Show
Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania, but there is a wealth of matches on the undercard that are fully capable of stealing the show out from underneath them and leaving fans buzzing.
From a star-studded grudge match to any one of three championship encounters, they are matches that Triple H and WWE Creative have put together with the intent of making the strongest card possible for the Showcase of the Immortals.
He has accomplished as much, and these four potentially show-stealing contests are proof of it.
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
Three years ago, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair stole the show at WrestleMania 36. It was a defining moment for Ripley and further proof of Flair's excellence. That match, wrestled in front of exactly zero wrestling fans, was fantastic.
It was infinitely better than anyone could have imagined it would be given Ripley's still relative inexperience in main roster action, and it quickly emerged as one of the best from the entire event.
Fans should expect more of the same, though this time with a much larger audience and greater intensity. Ripley is a better, more experienced worker than she was back then, and after a few years of being overshadowed or left off the card entirely, Flair will be looking to have that standout match on the grandest stage.
We already know they have strong in-ring chemistry, and now, with a better story and a defined heel and babyface, they should improve upon a match that stood head and shoulders above everything else on Night Two of WrestleMania 36.
This year's card is stacked from top to bottom with potentially great matches, but do not be surprised if, when the show goes off the air on April 2, we all look back at Flair vs. Ripley as one of the best matches of the entire two-night spectacular.
Asuka vs. Bianca Belair
Asuka's is a WrestleMania resume that is underrated upon closer look. She had arguably the best match in 2018 against Charlotte Flair, had a surprisingly good match with Kairi Sane against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in 2020, and she gave Rhea Ripley a great match the following year.
That is the theme of her career, though.
Since arriving on the main roster in 2017, she has almost flown under the radar, consistently great for a long time without the fanfare of NXT's Four Horsewomen, Ronda Rousey or even her opponent at this year's show, Bianca Belair.
The EST has carved out her own WrestleMania legacy, quickly becoming Miss WrestleMania thanks in large part to some stellar performances in Match of the Year candidates in 2021 and '22.
Given their strengths as performers, Asuka's ability to transition from heel to babyface and back again over the course of a single match and their proven track records on the grand stage, there is every reason to believe they will show out and deliver a fantastic match in Los Angeles.
Perhaps, even better than a Flair-Ripley match most are already expecting to be great.
If so, it will overcome what has been frankly shoddy creative to do so. There is still nothing substantive at the core of the feud beyond Asuka winning the Elimination Chamber and getting a title shot.
Luckily, one great outing from the immensely talented women capable of delivering just that and the lack of build will be forgotten. At least for now.
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther
Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Intercontinental champion Gunther have been three of the most consistently great professional wrestlers on the planet over the last year, and the idea of them all sharing the ring in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania should have fans geeked.
The physicality will be off the charts, and there will be a considerable amount of drama by way of close near-falls. It will continue the elevation of the IC title under Triple H's creative regime and should result in a signature win for a guy in Gunther who has risen up the ranks considerably since The Game took over.
Even if he drops the title, do not be surprised if The Ring General is headlining TVs and, eventually, a premium live event within the next year.
That happens because of great performances under the brightest lights, on the grandest stages and when pressure is at its greatest. We have seen him, Sheamus and McIntyre deliver in those situations before, and there is no reason to think they will not in Los Angeles.
This is the match to watch outside of The Bloodline offerings at this year's event.
Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Take, arguably, the best wrestler on the planet and pair him with a Hollywood celebrity who has not missed yet in his three high-profile matches, put them together on the WrestleMania stage and what do you get: show-stealing potential.
Seth Rollins is as good as there is in the industry today. He has found himself as a character, and coupled with his abilities between the rope, few can consistently accomplish what he does on a seemingly nightly basis.
Logan Paul picked up pro wrestling quicker than anyone in memory and is coming off a match last October with Roman Reigns that earned rave reviews as one of the great main events of 2022.
It is in their natures that Rollins and Paul will take to the squared circle with the intent to dare anyone else on the card to try to follow them. The result will be a high-energy, high-drama match that features some great near-falls and potential interference from Jake Paul to really ramp up the mainstream appeal.
The winner is unclear, but one thing is not: Rollins is capable of stealing headlines for in-ring greatness for the second year in a row.