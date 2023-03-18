Buying or Selling Latest WrestleMania 39 Plans and More WWE RumorsMarch 18, 2023
Buying or Selling Latest WrestleMania 39 Plans and More WWE Rumors
Outside of very few one-off events, nothing matches the hype of the rumors buzz around WrestleMania season.
The rumor mill during that stretch between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania itself is always wild. But it feels more amplified than usual in 2023 with so much in flux, from plans for current Superstars and legends alike to the overall speculation around an outright sale of WWE.
The latest batch of focus on proposed 'Mania plans for a legend such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Others center on unexpected up-and-coming stars, while others concern names like Brock Lesnar.
Here's a look at the latest, biggest rumors worth noting and a deep dive on why they are worth buying or selling.
Lesnar vs. Stone Cold Was Original 'Mania Plan
WWE reportedly wanted Stone Cold and Brock Lesnar to dance at WrestleMania 39.
According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had their anticipated rematch at Elimination Chamber because the thought was Steve Austin might agree to the major match at 'Mania.
But while Lashley has proceeded to get into a program with Bray Wyatt, Lesnar is now in an interesting clash with Omos scheduled for 'Mania.
Fans will probably be split on whether Lesnar-Austin should be a thing anyway, with Austin being 58 years old. But 'Mania is a place for the biggest spectacles of all, hence Lesnar now being tasked with confronting the 7'3" Omos, and Lesnar-Austin would have been one of the biggest spectacles of all time.
Risky as it would be, especially at their age, 'Mania is about attractions.
Verdict: Buying
WWE Pitched Stone Cold a Match vs. LA Knight
One of the more interesting rumors around Stone Cold's potential trip to WrestleMania 39 centered on...LA Knight?
According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (h/t Thirsty For News' H. Jenkins), Knight was one of the names pitched to Austin as a possibility for the big show.
And that one is pretty tough to buy. It's one thing to consider a massive name like Lesnar as Austin's opponent. 'Mania is a spectacle, after all. But it feels like Kevin Owens last year was about as far down as WWE would be willing to go for Austin before losing some of that appeal to a more casual, 'Mania-only audience.
Another hurdle is Knight's in-ring track record. He hasn't won since January.
Given the precarious nature of a match with a legend who retired due to neck injuries and the need for it be a massive spectacle, it's a tough sell to think Knight was very high up the list.
Verdict: Selling
LA Knight in Line for Push?
On the one hand, instantly throwing LA Knight into a historic match with Austin seems a bit much.
But the idea he's earning some fans within WWE? That's a buy.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), big reactions to LA Knight at a Madison Square Garden house show recently has done much for his backstage stock.
It's not hard to see why. Knight is fantastic on the mic.
But he's been losing a ton, and fans may eventually lose belief in him as a threat to the heroes. But for now, it seems obvious he's on the upswing, which is a nice spot for a veteran to find himself after only returning to the company in 2021 with NXT.
Verdict: Buying
Batista Unavailable for Hall of Fame?
Modern pro wrestling legend Batista has long been speculated as a likely member of the 2023 Hall of Fame class.
But according to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson (h/t Manik Aftab of Ringside News), Batista's acting commitments could interfere with him becoming a Hall of Fame member this year. He has filming for the upcoming movie My Spy in South Africa during WrestleMania week.
The Animal was a headliner for the 2020 class before there was no ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he hasn't been included in ensuing classes to date. So far, just Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta have been announced as 2023 inductees for the ceremony on March 31.
This wouldn't be the first time that outside commitments have seemingly scuppered a significant WrestleMania moment, and it possibly wouldn't even be the first time it's happened for this WrestleMania.
But has made his love for the fans and business well known, and he fortunately won't need to do much in terms of preparation for such an honor. He will undoubtedly find a way to make this happen if WWE calls him up.
Verdict: Selling