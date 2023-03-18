Buying or Selling Latest WrestleMania 39 Plans and More WWE Rumors

0 of 4

Outside of very few one-off events, nothing matches the hype of the rumors buzz around WrestleMania season.

The rumor mill during that stretch between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania itself is always wild. But it feels more amplified than usual in 2023 with so much in flux, from plans for current Superstars and legends alike to the overall speculation around an outright sale of WWE.

The latest batch of focus on proposed 'Mania plans for a legend such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Others center on unexpected up-and-coming stars, while others concern names like Brock Lesnar.

Here's a look at the latest, biggest rumors worth noting and a deep dive on why they are worth buying or selling.