WWE WrestleMania 2023: Latest Rumors on Possible Card for Showcase Event

2 of 3

Austin may not be battling Lesnar at WrestleMania, but he may find himself embroiled in a confrontation with an unexpected opponent: LA Knight.

Pitches for the contest have made their way to the veteran, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (h/t H. Jenkins of Thirsty for News).

Knight has shown up and shown out in his opportunities on the main roster, and the argument can be made that he emerged from the Bray Wyatt feud better off than his star counterpart.

Much of that can be attributed to his charisma and mic skills, though his in-ring ability is nothing to scoff at. He has been a revelation on the main roster, even to those who knew what he was capable of from his time in Impact Wrestling and NXT.

The idea that the 40-year-old is one or two matches away from truly breaking out is not far-fetched. But the notion that he is ready to share the ring with the biggest star in WWE history, on the grandest stage in the industry, is.

Still, Knight would benefit from a match or segment with Austin in ways that Lesnar or Roman Reigns wouldn't. He can be legitimized in a single night in that sharing the ring with The Texas Rattlesnake proves management trusts him in that spot.

It would be an announcement to the world that the company hierarchy view Knight as a top-tier talent and someone around whom the future of WWE can be built.