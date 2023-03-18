2023 NBA Draft Prospects Who Stood Out in NCAA Tournament's 1st Round

1 of 7

More usage has given life to Amari Bailey's creation and two-way playmaking following Jaylen Clark's season-ending injury.

Eyes have shifted toward the freshmen recently, as he entered the NCAA tournament averaging 18.0 points over his previous three games. He capitalized on that attention in the Round of 64 against UNC Asheville, finishing with 17 points, six assists, three steals and highlights that showed his craftiness, vision and energy for defensive activity.

While scouts still have questions about his low-volume three-point shooting for the year (17-of-50 3PT), he made a strong pitch Thursday selling his passing. Bailey showcased his flash in the open floor and vision, IQ and patience in the half court, whether it was making quick, simple decisions or waiting for post scorers to get position before dumping it in.

Bailey also uses his size well, both as a setup man over the top and finisher off drives.

He was terrific defensively in UCLA's first game, particularly off the ball bouncing around, causing panic with his help and deflecting passes on multiple occasions. He did a good job on the ball as well, anticipating screens, sliding his feet and staying attached enough to contest and force missed jump shots.

A case against Bailey likes to point to his unforced turnovers, unconvincing shooting numbers and questionable separation ability. However, the exciting playmaking does negate some of the pain caused by the errant passes. There is a decent amount of pre-college evidence of shot-making, and he's converted a respectable 39.2 percent of his two-point jump shots this season. And between his positional height, handle and explosion off one foot, he's starting to show more signs of being able to get shots off as his on-ball reps increase.

The shooting needs to come around regardless, but if the creation doesn't translate so seamlessly, Bailey has shown enough effectiveness for teams to look at him as a positionless connector.