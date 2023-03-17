Making Sense of NFL Backfields After RB Movement in Free Agency

7 of 7

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A number of other NFL backfields remain in flux as we move deeper into free agency.

Buffalo Bills

Devin Singletary is a free agent, and the Bills don't appear overly inclined to bring him back. Buffalo spent a second-round pick on James Cook in 2022, and Cook flashed at times as a rookie. The Bills could seek out a veteran to join Cook, such as free agent Kareem Hunt or trade target Austin Ekeler.

Carolina Panthers

On the surface, the newly acquired Miles Sanders appears to be locked in as an every-down back in Carolina--a role that could make his RB15 finish in 2022 relatively easy to duplicate. However, Sanders has missed time in two of the last three seasons and has topped 200 carries only once, so it's possible the Panthers will look to add another back to the mix.

Chicago Bears

With David Montgomery gone, Khalil Herbert is in line to take over as the nominal No. 1 back for the Bears. However, Herbert also missed four games in 2022, and his career high in carries is only 129. With the Bears adding D'Onta Foreman on Thursday, this is another backfield that could be headed toward a full-blown committee.



Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have already lost Samaje Perine in free agency, and there has been talk that the team could move on from Joe Mixon for some time. As of now, Mixon remains on the team. But if the Bengals do cut bait, it will necessitate Cincinnati adding at least one back in free agency or the draft. That or turn the ground game over to a player in Chris Evans who has 17 career carries.

Dallas Cowboys

With Ezekiel Elliott no longer on the team, Tony Pollard appears to have a clear path to lead-back duties in Dallas. But Pollard has never carried the ball even 200 times in a season, so it remains a real possibility that the Cowboys will add another back. In fact, Bijan Robinson of Texas has been a popular target for Dallas in mock drafts.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos lured Samaje Perine away from the Cincinnati Bengals to serve as injury insurance in case young bruiser Javonte Williams isn't ready for Week 1. Broncos GM George Paton said at the combine that Williams is "on track" to be ready for the season opener, but after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee last October, that's far from a sure thing.

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Ekeler has a whopping 38 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and no running back scored more PPR fantasy points in 2022. But as Ekeler seeks a new contract, the Chargers have given the 27-year-old permission to seek a trade. If that deal comes to fruition, it will blow up two backfields—and while Joshua Kelley has been OK in Ekeler's stead, he and youngster Isaiah Spiller are hardly proven options.

Minnesota Vikings

With a cap hit north of $14 million in 2023, the future of Dalvin Cook in Minnesota has been a hot topic of conversation recently. The Vikings already brought back Alexander Mattison on a two-year deal, but if Cook is released or traded, it could easily motivate the Vikings to add backfield depth in this year's draft.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers' Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter @IDPSharks.

