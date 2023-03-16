How to Watch Every Men's NCAA Tournament Game Live on 2023 March Madness Schedule

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Let the Madness begin.

The first round of the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament starts Thursday with a showdown between the Big Ten's Maryland Terrapins and Big 12's West Virginia Mountaineers. From there, March Madness will live up to its moniker with a run of single-elimination matchups that goes until the national title is decided on April 3.

Every tournament game can be streamed at March Madness Live. Here is the broadcast information for each contest, per NCAA.com:

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

Friday, March 17 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)

Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)

Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16. All times Eastern)

Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16. All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8. All times Eastern)

Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8. All times Eastern)

Saturday, April 1 (Final Four. All times Eastern)

Monday, April 3 (National championship game)

TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9 p.m. ET | CBS

The four No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament are Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue.

While the Cougars may be overlooked by some because they are in the American Athletic Conference and not one of the traditional power leagues, they are the top team in KenPom.com's rankings and can win the game on either side of the floor with the No. 4 defense and No. 11 offense.

Yet it will be the Jayhawks looking for back-to-back titles if they can escape a daunting West Region that includes UCLA, Gonzaga and UConn.

Throw in the Crimson Tide going for their first Final Four in program history and the Boilermakers attempting to win the Big Ten its first national title since 2000 and there will be no shortage of storylines for the top seeds as the tournament gets underway.