How to Watch Every Men's NCAA Tournament Game Live on 2023 March Madness Schedule

How to Watch Every Men's NCAA Tournament Game Live on 2023 March Madness ScheduleMarch 16, 2023
Let the Madness begin.
The first round of the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament starts Thursday with a showdown between the Big Ten's Maryland Terrapins and Big 12's West Virginia Mountaineers. From there, March Madness will live up to its moniker with a run of single-elimination matchups that goes until the national title is decided on April 3.
Every tournament game can be streamed at March Madness Live. Here is the broadcast information for each contest, per NCAA.com:
Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)
- No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | 12:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:40 p.m. | TNT
- No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas | 2 p.m. | TBS
- No. 16 Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama | 2:45 p.m. | CBS
- No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St. | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
- No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona | 4:10 p.m. | TNT
- No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
- No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa | 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas | 7:25 p.m. | TBS
- No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:35 p.m. | truTV
- No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston | 9:20 p.m. | TNT
- No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
- No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
- No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 10:05 p.m. | truTV
Friday, March 17 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)
- No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. |CBS
- No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:40 p.m. | truTV
- No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:30 p.m. | TNT
- No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 2 p.m. | TBS
- No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette | 2:45 p.m. | CBS
- No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV
- No. 11 NC State vs. No. 6 Creighton | 4 p.m. | TNT
- No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:30 p.m. | TBS
- No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue | 6:50 p.m. | TNT
- No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7:10 p.m. | CBS
- No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:25 p.m | TBS
- No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 7:35 p.m. | truTV
- No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:20 p.m.| TNT
- No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:40 p.m. | CBS
- No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:55 p.m. | TBS
- No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 10:05 p.m. | truTV
Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | noon | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 2:30 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 5 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. | TNT
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7 p.m. | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 p.m. | TNT
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9:30 p.m. | TBS
Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | noon | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 2:30 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 5 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. | TNT
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7 p.m. | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7:30 p.m. | truTV
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 p.m. | TNT
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9:30 p.m. | TBS
Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6:15 p.m. | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:45 p.m. | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9:30 p.m. | CBS
Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6:15 p.m. | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 7 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:45 p.m. | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9:30 p.m. | CBS
Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 p.m. | TBS
Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 2 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 4:55 p.m. | CBS
Saturday, April 1 (Final Four. All times Eastern)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 8:30 p.m. | CBS
Monday, April 3 (National championship game)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9 p.m. ET | CBS
The four No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament are Alabama, Houston, Kansas and Purdue.
While the Cougars may be overlooked by some because they are in the American Athletic Conference and not one of the traditional power leagues, they are the top team in KenPom.com's rankings and can win the game on either side of the floor with the No. 4 defense and No. 11 offense.
Yet it will be the Jayhawks looking for back-to-back titles if they can escape a daunting West Region that includes UCLA, Gonzaga and UConn.
Throw in the Crimson Tide going for their first Final Four in program history and the Boilermakers attempting to win the Big Ten its first national title since 2000 and there will be no shortage of storylines for the top seeds as the tournament gets underway.