Movie About WWE's Vince McMahon Canceled; Writer Says We 'Got 'F--ked Over by Vince'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The would-be directors of a movie based on the life of WWE chairman Vince McMahon revealed Wednesday that McMahon put an end to the project.

In an interview with Vanessa Armstrong of /Film, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra explained what happened with the planned film entitled Pandemonium.

Ficarra said the movie was "dead," with Requa noting that "Vince killed it."

Requa said they had a studio, an actor and plenty of support behind the film until McMahon said he didn't want it to be made, adding: "So, yeah, we are on a very long list of people who got f--ked over by Vince."

While never confirmed, BJ Colangelo of /Film wrote it had been rumored that Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Bradley Cooper was in line to play the role of McMahon when the film was first conceived in 2017.

McMahon built a true sports entertainment empire after purchasing WWE from his father in 1982, establishing it as a worldwide commodity and the preeminent pro wrestling company on the planet.

He also created the annual spectacle known as WrestleMania and helped make WWE a publicly traded company now believed to be worth billions of dollars.

But his actions led to his retiring from his roles as WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative last summer.

McMahon's retirement came amid a WWE board of directors investigation that found he failed to properly report millions of dollars he paid out to multiple women in exchange for their silence on sexual relationships and encounters they had with him.

The 77-year-old McMahon has also been the subject of multiple sexual assault allegations.

Despite that, McMahon returned to the WWE fold in January, taking back his position as chairman of the board thanks to his status as controlling stakeholder of the company and his desire to pursue a potential sale of WWE.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.