Nikki Garcia Says She, Brie Aren't Going to AEW After Leaving WWE as Bella Twins

Nikki Garcia—formerly known as Nikki Bella—said Wednesday that she and her twin sister Brie will not be signing with AEW after choosing to not renew their contracts with WWE.

During an Instagram Live session (h/t WrestlingInc's Bon Adamson), Nikki acknowledged that there had been speculation about her and Brie going to AEW after they were seen backstage at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this month.

Nikki said she and Brie were there to see friends and support Brie's husband, Bryan Danielson, and added: "We're not going to AEW. I know there's been a lot of that because we were just there visiting."

On Tuesday, Natasha Dye of People confirmed that Nikki and Brie had left WWE and dropped the Bella Twins moniker. They will be known as Nikki and Brie Garcia moving forward, and they changed the name of their Sirius XM radio show to The Nikki & Brie Show.

With the twins turning 40 later this year, Nikki said it was time for a "new chapter" in their lives.

Nikki and Brie signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2007 and got called up to the main roster one year later. They departed WWE in 2012 but returned in 2013 and had been under some form of contract with the company ever since.

Both twins enjoyed a great deal of success during their time in WWE, as they each held the Divas Championship, and Nikki was the longest-reigning Divas champion of all time.

In recent years, Nikki and Brie were almost exclusively ambassadors for WWE rather than in-ring competitors. Nikki was forced into semi-retirement due to a neck injury and later had her first child, while Brie stepped away to focus on starting a family as well, having two children with Danielson.

After a few years out of the ring, Nikki and Brie both competed in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match, which turned out to be their final matches in WWE.

AEW has had a penchant for signing many former WWE Superstars, but it seems Nikki and Brie are far more interested in outside projects than wrestling currently.

Still, if they change their mind about returning to wrestling, the door figures to be open for Nikki and Brie at AEW due to their track record and Danielson's presence as one of the company's top stars.

