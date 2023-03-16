WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar vs. Lashley Was Moved for Stone Cold Match at WrestleMania

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

WWE reportedly called off the originally scheduled match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 in anticipation of a different bout that didn't come to fruition.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, WWE moved Lesnar vs. Lashley from WrestleMania to Elimination Chamber last month with an eye toward having Lesnar face WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on the Grandest Stage of Them All instead.

WWE and Austin were reportedly unable to come to terms, however, forcing WWE to pivot to some other options.

Barrasso added that WWE toyed with the idea of Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt or Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania but settled on The Beast Incarnate clashing with the 7'3" Nigerian Giant, Omos.

Meanwhile, Lashley is in the midst of a rivalry with Wyatt, and WWE seems to be building toward a WrestleMania match between them.

That could be in jeopardy, though, as Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) reported that Wyatt is out with a "physical issue" and has no firm timeline to return.

Lesnar vs. Omos was a somewhat surprising booking decision due to the fact that Omos had not been featured much in the months preceding the announcement.

It seems likely that WWE's decision-makers saw at least some intrigue in the size difference between Lesnar and Omos—and looked ahead to the type of spectacle that could be created by having Brock hit Omos with an F-5.

The match figures to be a quick and easy one for Lesnar, and it gives WWE the chance to create a memorable moment that is shown in WrestleMania video packages for many years to come.

Austin isn't scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 39 despite making his in-ring return last year at WrestleMania 38 after 19 years of retirement.

The Texas Rattlesnake was advertised ahead of time for a KO Show segment with Kevin Owens, but it turned into a No Holds Barred match that headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (h/t H Jenkins of ThirstyForNews.com) reported this week that WWE has made additional WrestleMania pitches to Austin, with one of them being a match or segment with cocky heel LA Knight.

It isn't known if Stone Cold is open to offers or if he may accept one, but it seems an Austin appearance at WrestleMania 39 isn't out of the question.

