WWE 2K23 Review: Latest Scores, Expert Opinions and Most Exciting Additions

Photo credit: 2K

WWE 2K23 has taken the gaming world by storm this week, as the Standard and Cross-Gen Editions dropped Friday on the heels of the Icon and Deluxe Editions becoming available Tuesday.

Early indications are largely positive, with critics heralding WWE 2K23 as an upgrade over last year's offering and one of the better WWE 2K video games ever.

Before you potentially invest in WWE 2K23, here is a look at some of the top expert ratings and opinions on the game thus far.

Ben Wilson of GamesRadar+: 4 out of 5 Stars

Wilson gave WWE 2K23 high marks, noting that the game franchise is "finally back on top form" and has fully moved on from the disastrous WWE 2K20.

Among Wilson's favorite features in the game are the in-ring action, which he called the best it has been "for ages," as well as the addition of the WarGames match, referring to them as "a riot."

Wilson did decry the microtransactions involved with MyFaction mode, but overall, he gave the game two thumbs up, praising the "myriad modes" that will keep gamers playing for months to come.

Dalton Cooper of GameRant: 4 out of 5 Stars

Like Wilson, Cooper was largely impressed with WWE 2K23, noting that it took the reinvention that occurred with WWE 2K22 and improved upon it.

Cooper expressed his belief that WWE 2K23 is "the best the series has been in years" thanks to the way it was able to expand on WWE 2K22 by adding new features and making the existing ones even deeper.

Some specific features Cooper enjoyed included the ability to make MyGM mode last for multiple seasons, unlike WWE 2K22, as well as the 2K Showcase focused on John Cena, which he called "one of the best iterations of the mode."

William Cennamo of ScreenRant: 3.5 out of 5 Stars

Cennamo didn't grade WWE 2K23 quite as highly as Wilson and Cooper, but they were all in agreement that it was a step up from last year's offering.

Some of Cennamo's most liked aspects of the game included a larger and more expansive Creation Suite, the ability to play online multiplayer in MyFaction and the huge roster of over 160 Superstars.

Cennamo noted that the gameplay is largely unchanged compared to WWE 2K22, but there are far fewer issues, which makes it a "great version for veterans and new players alike."

Giovanni Colantonio of DigitalTrends: 3.5 out of 5 Stars

Colantonio matched Cennamo's rating of 3.5 stars, talking up many of the game's best features but also pointing out some potential pitfalls.

While the "huge upgrade" to MyGM, "more current" roster and core wrestling mechanics were all praised, Colantonio called the MyRise mode "a bit of a disappointment" and pointed out some problems with the AI.

Still, Colantonio called WWE 2K23 a "rock-solid" game and believes there is plenty of replayability due to the "best-in-class" Creation Suite.

Metacritic: 82 out of 100 Metascore and 7.9 out of 10 User Score

Between Metacritic's Metascore and the user score provided by 10 people, the site's rating for WWE 2K23 averaged out to about an 8 out of 10.

Metacritic called WWE 2K23 the "ultimate WWE experience" and hyped up both the "expanded features" and "gorgeous graphics" in the game.

The expansion of MyGM was a primary focus in Metacritic's write-up, as it took a good idea from last year and made it even better by giving players more general managers and shows to choose from, as well as bigger match cards and more match stipulations.

Dale Driver of IGN

Driver did not provide an overall grade, but he gave plenty of insight into WWE 2K23 and why it is at least a slight improvement over WWE 2K22.

He was especially enamored with the addition of WarGames, which was suggested to be unlike any match type ever before offered in a wrestling video game. Driver was especially excited about playing WarGames in online multiplayer because of the chaotic nature of the match.

Driver expressed his belief that WWE 2K23 isn't "revolutionary" like WWE 2K22 was because of the need to overhaul the game after the shortcomings of WWE 2K20, but he still declared that the WWE 2K video game franchise is "the best it's ever been."

Most Exciting Additions

Many of the critics touched on the features that help set WWE 2K23 apart from its predecessors, but the following is a more compact breakdown of what positive changes gamers can expect.

WarGames and the Cena-centric 2K Showcase are undoubtedly the two headliners that are most likely to compel gamers and wrestling fans to buy the game.

Over the past several years, Triple H has repopularized WarGames by first bringing it to NXT and then the main roster as part of Survivor Series last year. Because of that, it was the perfect time to make it part of the WWE 2K franchise as well.

WarGames opens up tons of possibilities for gamers playing out MyGM and Universe modes in terms of settling scores and furthering rivalries, and it figures to be the most-played match type in WWE 2K23.

As for the 2K Showcase, it features one of the biggest stars in wrestling history in Cena, and it figures to satisfy both Cena's biggest fans and detractors.

His fans will enjoy the walk down memory lane by playing out his biggest matches, plus Cena's added commentary throughout the showcase to add context.

Meanwhile, Cena's haters can play as his greatest opponents with the task of making history repeat itself by beating the 16-time world champion.

Finally, the MyGM and Universe modes receive a huge boost this year thanks to a significant expansion in options.

MyGM no longer ends after one season, and it is now much truer to real life with players having the ability to create larger match cards.

As for Universe Mode, it is largely the same standby as it has been for many years in the WWE 2K series, but for the first time ever, gamers can now create their own cut scenes, which will go a long way toward furthering angles and rivalries.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.