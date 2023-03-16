Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Vince McMahon, Gunther and More

1 of 4

Despite appearing backstage at the WWE Raw episode in Boston two weeks ago, Vince McMahon was not at all hands-on with talent or the production of the show, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported.



"Despite being front and center, sitting in the middle of Bruce Prichard and [Paul] Levesque in the gorilla position, McMahon did not wear a headset, and spent a large portion of the evening on his cellphone," he wrote.

The report continued, "when any of the wrestlers went over to ask Levesque for feedback after his segment, McMahon hardly even raised his head—and never offered any insight."

The report sheds additional light into exactly what McMahon's first trip backstage since retiring from his post last July amid sexual misconduct allegations looked like. Barrasso was quick to suggest that, like so many have surmised, there was likely an ulterior motive to his appearance, one that will likely see him make his presence felt in some form or fashion at WrestleMania on April 1-2.

It is almost impossible to imagine McMahon simply arrived at Raw with the sole purpose of saying hello to John Cena, who he has a history of meeting up with away from WWE television productions.



Without speculating, history dictates that McMahon is notorious for wanting to have his fingerprints on everything to do with WWE, and while Triple H may be the head of the creative process, his influence should not be counted out.

