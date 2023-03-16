Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Vince McMahon, Gunther and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Vince McMahon, Gunther and MoreMarch 16, 2023
Exactly how much influence did Vince McMahon have when he appeared backstage at WWE Raw in Boston?
It is something fans and industry insiders have speculated on since The Chairman of the Board popped up behind the scenes for the first time since July, but a new report sheds some light on exactly what McMahon was up to on the night in question.
That, plus the latest on Gunther's teased match with Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre emerging as a locker room leader and Jon Moxley's displeasure with All Elite Wrestling management over a recent booking decision make up this collection of pro wrestling rumors.
Latest on Vince McMahon's Raw Visit
Despite appearing backstage at the WWE Raw episode in Boston two weeks ago, Vince McMahon was not at all hands-on with talent or the production of the show, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported.
"Despite being front and center, sitting in the middle of Bruce Prichard and [Paul] Levesque in the gorilla position, McMahon did not wear a headset, and spent a large portion of the evening on his cellphone," he wrote.
The report continued, "when any of the wrestlers went over to ask Levesque for feedback after his segment, McMahon hardly even raised his head—and never offered any insight."
The report sheds additional light into exactly what McMahon's first trip backstage since retiring from his post last July amid sexual misconduct allegations looked like. Barrasso was quick to suggest that, like so many have surmised, there was likely an ulterior motive to his appearance, one that will likely see him make his presence felt in some form or fashion at WrestleMania on April 1-2.
It is almost impossible to imagine McMahon simply arrived at Raw with the sole purpose of saying hello to John Cena, who he has a history of meeting up with away from WWE television productions.
Without speculating, history dictates that McMahon is notorious for wanting to have his fingerprints on everything to do with WWE, and while Triple H may be the head of the creative process, his influence should not be counted out.
What Happened to Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar?
Barrasso also reported that the belief internally is that Gunther needs another year of strong booking before he can believably beat a guy like Brock Lesnar.
Gunther has been a revelation as intercontinental champion since Triple H took over WWE Creative. He has developed into the gritty world-beater he was during his days as WALTER in NXT UK and has been responsible for some of the best matches in the company over that time.
Look no further than his battle with Sheamus at Clash at the Castle in September for evidence of his ability to work with a hard-hitting heavyweight and deliver a Match of the Year candidate along the way.
A match with Lesnar would do wonders for The Ring General's legitimacy as a top star while also, most likely, give The Beast Incarnate his best wrestling match in ages.
Those who think Gunther needs another year to really grow into the role of a main event talent are right, though. He has been exceptional over the last eight months, but he needs another year to firmly establish himself as someone who can share the ring with Lesnar and have fans believe he can beat him.
If he continues to excel at the level he has, that will absolutely happen.
Drew McIntyre Emerging as Locker Room Leader
Drew McIntyre will battle Sheamus this Friday for the right to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, but the Fatal Five-Way that got The Scottish Warrior to this point almost didn't happen.
"Sources indicate that Drew McIntyre was extremely ill all last week and wasn't actually cleared to return to the ring until after he arrived at the taping and was examined by the company's medical team," Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported.
It is not the first time the Scot has shown up to work ill or banged up, but the former WWE champion has rarely allowed it keep him from doing his job.
In fact, despite the illness that nearly kept him off of television, McIntyre still headlined the weekend's live events.
In doing so, Johnson reported, he has established himself as a locker room leader in that regard.
McIntyre has also been a workhorse for WWE over the last three years, working television, live events and doing a ton of media appearances as one of the faces of the company. It should be of no real surprise that he has gutted it out to make towns and tapings in order to give shows the star power fans demand.
The former WWE, NXT, intercontinental and tag team champion watched The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and John Cena lead by example earlier in his career and knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level.
McIntyre is now in a position to return that favor, and from the sounds of it, he is doing just that.
Jon Moxley 'Not Happy' with AEW over House-Show Booking
Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reported that Jon Moxley was "not happy" that he was pulled from a booking in Ireland to appear at AEW's first house-show event this weekend.
The central figure on all marketing materials for The House Rules, AEW would understandably expect him to be at the show, especially since it takes place in his home state of Ohio.
Still, the last thing any wrestler wants to do is go back on his word and pull out of a major booking, especially an international one in which he was likely the big draw. It is not good business personally, even if he is contracted to the company forcing him to pull out of the agreement.
How deep the displeasure with his current employer runs remains to be seen but, hopefully, Moxley has the opportunity to head over to Ireland for a "make good" appearance at some point in the near future.
More of this, and resulting hard feelings, should be expected as AEW expands its house-show business. Especially if this weekend's event is a success.