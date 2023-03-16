WWE 2K23: Roster Review and Details of New Online Options

Credit: WWE 2K23

The standard edition of WWE 2K23 releases Friday, with new features and expanded game modes for fans to dive into. Those who purchased the Deluxe and Icon editions of the game have already had the opportunity to maneuver around the MyGM, MyFaction and MyRise modes while creating custom Superstars and battling others with existing competitors.

For those gamers, two things are readily apparent: WWE 2K23 features one of the most expansive rosters in wrestling video game history and online options greatly enhance the player experience.

The Best Roster in WWE Gaming History

There are nearly 250 characters throughout this year's offering, with some appearing strictly as managers and authority figures but most as playable competitors.

The expected heavy hitters are there, such as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, and the normal legends, too. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Triple H are all playable and prominent, but it is the depth beyond the normal competitors that is the strength of this year's game.

For every Seth Rollins or Bobby Lashley, there is a Shanky, Titus O'Neil and Reggie. While there is obviously Shawn Michaels and some incarnation of Kevin Nash, there is Doink the Clown, X-Pac and The Hurricane.

There are three different Molly Holly playables. The Boogeyman is there and Batista, too.

If the already ridiculous (in the best way) roster is not enough, there is a plethora of Superstars yet to come by way of DLC packs that will be released in the months after launch.

Bray Wyatt, Harley Race, Hit Row, The Steiner Brothers and NXT standouts such as Pretty Deadly, Tony D'Angelo, Trick Williams and Tiffany Stratton will all be included, among others.

Available at launch are Ruthless Aggression versions of Brock Lesnar (2001), Randy Orton (2002), John Cena (The Prototype) and Batista (Leviathan).

The sheer number of Superstars to play with and control in this year's game ensures that there will not be fatigue with any one of them. There is potential to play for hours at a time and not even scratch the surface of available stars to play with, and that is key to the success of a game like this.

There is no noticeable competitor unavailable to players, ensuring that fans of the tippy top main eventers all the way down to the most bit-part players in today's WWE Universe are satisfied.

2K's commitment to providing the deepest roster possible is, maybe, the most underrated aspect of this year's game and one that fans of the franchise should not take for granted.

Online Options



The biggest upgrade to online play this year is the inclusion of the MyFaction mode.

Now, gamers can collect character cards, tokens and rewards online in a multiplayer setting. The inclusion of online play has elevated that mode and enhanced it from its franchise debut a year ago.

The online creator suite, in which players customize their own Superstars, is already proving to be one of the most popular elements of this year's game, as fans have already begun uploading their creations.

The ability to play and interact with fellow fans across the globe will always be a must for any sort of sports-based game, and 2K recognizes that, as evidenced by its continued expansion into that realm.



Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.