Adam Schefter Shares Photo of Aaron Rodgers Texting 'Lose My Number' amid Jets Rumors

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Adam Schefter is in the business of breaking news, but Aaron Rodgers wasn't going to let ESPN's NFL insider undercut him before he announced his plans for the 2023 season.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Rodgers said at one point he got a text from Schefter to ask about his plans and he responded by telling him to "lose my number."

Schefter confirmed what Rodgers' said by sharing a screenshot of the text message:

Rodgers did put an end to some of the offseason drama and speculation around him by telling McAfee he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023, but the deal is being held up over trade compensation going back to the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers did a good job of keeping everyone in suspense over the past two months since the Packers' season ended with a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. His offseason included a darkness retreat at a facility in Oregon in February.

The trip was apparently illuminating for Rodgers, who told McAfee he was "90 percent retiring" before going into the darkness.

The 39-year-old somehow wasn't aware a trade might be on the table before that trip. He said it wasn't until he emerged from the retreat that he "heard from multiple people" the Packers were interested in moving him.

That statement does seem to confirm Rodgers pays little attention to Schefter's reporting. The ESPN NFL insider reported on Jan. 29 that trading the four-time NFL MVP was an option for the Packers.