    Stetson Bennett's Highlights at Georgia Pro Day Impress Twitter Before NFL Draft

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 15, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Quarterback Stetson Bennett of Georgia participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Georgia prospect Stetson Bennett got another chance to impress coaches and scouts ahead of the NFL draft at Wednesday's pro day.

    The quarterback showcased a variety of skills throughout the day with a mix of highlights:

    Seth Emerson @SethWEmerson

    Stetson Bennett throwing to Darnell Washington, then Matt Landers. <a href="https://t.co/sQ4gaFxumo">pic.twitter.com/sQ4gaFxumo</a>

    Seth Emerson @SethWEmerson

    Stetson Bennett to Darnell Washington, goal-line. <a href="https://t.co/q0wybmLvRE">pic.twitter.com/q0wybmLvRE</a>

    Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer

    Stetson Bennett to Darnell Washington <a href="https://t.co/QfYnOsZY9F">pic.twitter.com/QfYnOsZY9F</a>

    Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer

    Stetson Bennett to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint <a href="https://t.co/xVIeskj3nm">pic.twitter.com/xVIeskj3nm</a>

    Alison Mastrangelo @AlisonWSB

    Stetson Bennett throwing to a variety of receivers including Arian Smith right here <a href="https://t.co/j9tRfRi0UJ">pic.twitter.com/j9tRfRi0UJ</a>

    Many were impressed watching along:

    Maria Martin @Ria_Martin

    Stetson Bennett's throws on the run looked really good.

    Radi Nabulsi @RadiNabulsi

    Stetson Bennett with some really good throws and a few slightly off-target. Showing he has the arm strength for the NFL. Basically what we have seen from him for the last two years

    Chris Figgures @chrislfiggures

    Stetson Bennett throwing darts and dimes 🎯

    Lance McCurley @lancemccurley

    Stetson Bennett's arm strength is there but his accuracy is so-so today. However, he's still thrown some pretty balls.

    Ryan Kerley @RyanCKerley

    Stetson Bennett throwing different routes at Georgia's pro day<br><br>He's been very accurate throwing intermediate routes <a href="https://t.co/200qFM1cw9">pic.twitter.com/200qFM1cw9</a>

    Radi Nabulsi @RadiNabulsi

    That was a nice pass from Stetson Bennett. Kenny McIntosh also showing his hands. Darnell Washington picking up a low throw. His catch radius is wild

    Logan Booker @LoganMBooker

    Here's my instant analysis of Stetson Bennett's arm at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UGAProDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UGAProDay</a>: <br><br>- An arm worthy of winning not one but two National Championships. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a>🏆🏆

    Miles Garrett @MilesGarrettTV

    Stetson Bennett assessment so far (from a reporter and by no means an NFL scout)<br><br>Seemed like a decent mix of money throws and under throws. Couple dropped balls, hit and missed on the deep ones. Lot of eye balls were on him. <a href="https://t.co/ForGWFXdJG">pic.twitter.com/ForGWFXdJG</a>

    Bennett is well-known among college football fans after leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships. He finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy this past year after totaling 4,128 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

    The 25-year-old wasn't listed among the top 175 players by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department in the post-combine big board, which featured eight quarterbacks.

    Bennett will hope his latest performance is enough to move up draft boards and convince at least one team to take a chance on him.

