Stetson Bennett's Highlights at Georgia Pro Day Impress Twitter Before NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Georgia prospect Stetson Bennett got another chance to impress coaches and scouts ahead of the NFL draft at Wednesday's pro day.

The quarterback showcased a variety of skills throughout the day with a mix of highlights:

Many were impressed watching along:

Bennett is well-known among college football fans after leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships. He finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy this past year after totaling 4,128 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The 25-year-old wasn't listed among the top 175 players by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department in the post-combine big board, which featured eight quarterbacks.

Bennett will hope his latest performance is enough to move up draft boards and convince at least one team to take a chance on him.