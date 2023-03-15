Stetson Bennett's Highlights at Georgia Pro Day Impress Twitter Before NFL Draft

Stetson Bennett's Highlights at Georgia Pro Day Impress Twitter Before NFL DraftMarch 15, 2023
Georgia prospect Stetson Bennett got another chance to impress coaches and scouts ahead of the NFL draft at Wednesday's pro day.
The quarterback showcased a variety of skills throughout the day with a mix of highlights:
Many were impressed watching along:
Logan Booker @LoganMBooker
Here's my instant analysis of Stetson Bennett's arm at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UGAProDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UGAProDay</a>: <br><br>- An arm worthy of winning not one but two National Championships. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a>🏆🏆
Miles Garrett @MilesGarrettTV
Stetson Bennett assessment so far (from a reporter and by no means an NFL scout)<br><br>Seemed like a decent mix of money throws and under throws. Couple dropped balls, hit and missed on the deep ones. Lot of eye balls were on him. <a href="https://t.co/ForGWFXdJG">pic.twitter.com/ForGWFXdJG</a>
Bennett is well-known among college football fans after leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships. He finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy this past year after totaling 4,128 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The 25-year-old wasn't listed among the top 175 players by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department in the post-combine big board, which featured eight quarterbacks.
Bennett will hope his latest performance is enough to move up draft boards and convince at least one team to take a chance on him.