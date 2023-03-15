Winners and Losers of NFL's 2023 Early Tampering Period

0 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The unofficial start of free agency can be considered the official start of free agency, with the unofficial start actually taking place two weeks earlier at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.



The tampering period is merely three days of agreements coming to light until individuals can put pen to paper.

Dozens of players already agreed to terms between Monday's false start and Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET bell, with hundreds more looking for new deals.

As always, certain signings are applauded, while others raise an eyebrow. Inevitably, winners and losers emerge. Either way, massive amounts of money flood the system as teams look to improve their rosters.

By Wednesday morning, the 32 franchises already had deals in place worth over $1.1 billion in total contractual value just among the top 20 free agents.

That's the starting point. Markets reset. Trades occurred (or didn't). Next month's draft has been drastically affected.

All of these factors came into play when determining who should be considered as an early success or failure.