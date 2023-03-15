WWE 2K23: Reviewing DLC Details and New Features Ahead of ReleaseMarch 15, 2023
WWE 2K23: Reviewing DLC Details and New Features Ahead of Release
The standard edition of WWE 2K23 is available Friday but those who went all-in with the Deluxe or Icon editions of this year's release have already had the opportunity to check out the new, expanded and evolved game modes and experiences awaiting fans of the franchise.
From more DLC content than ever before to game modes that have been retooled to improve on the foundation laid in last year's game, developers have put in the effort and attention to details necessary to make sure that 2K23 the best WWE offering in years.
And it is.
Ahead of Friday's wide release, find out what DLC will be available to players, what to expect from the improved modes, and just how awesome the new War Games match type is with this review.
Downloadable Content Packs
- John Cena (The Prototype, OVW)
- Batista (Leviathan, OVW)
- Brock Lesnar (2001, OVW)
- Randy Orton (2002, OVW)
- Ashante Thee Adonis
- B-Fab
- Rick Steiner
- Scott Steiner
- Top Dolla
- Elton Prince
- Karl Anderson
- Kit Wilson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Wendy Choo
- Blair Davenport
- Bray Wyatt
- Joe Gacy
- Valhalla
- Zeus
- Andre Chase
- Damon Kemp
- Eve Torres
- Nathan Frazer
- Wade Barrett
This year's game includes DLC available both at and post-launch that includes some of the most popular and up-and-coming stars in WWE.
Available at launch with the Icon or Deluxe editions of the game are:
Ruthless Aggression Pack
Also available at launch: Bad Bunny (preorder only) and SuperCharger (unlocks all legends available at launch and throwback arenas).
Following the launch, 2K will roll out several DLC packs featuring top stars and up-and-coming talent from NXT. Those packs are as follows:
Steiner Row Pack (available April 19)
Pretty Sweet Pack (available May 17)
Race to NXT Pack (available June 14)
Revel With Wyatt Pack (available July 19)
Bad News U Pack (available August 16)
The roster is already one of the best in WWE gaming history and with the arrival of the DLC packs later in the year, it only gets better. The arrival of top star Bray Wyatt, tag teams like The OC and Hit Row, and the stars of NXT only strengthen the slate of available Superstars.
Considering there was a time when WWE games were limited to six-to-10 playable characters, 2K's commitment to expanding the roster to include as many different competitors should be welcomed with open arms by players.
The SuperCharger should not be underrated, either. It saves players a ton of time competing to unlock the legends available at the time of launch and provides them the opportunity to create dream matches instantly.
Take Trish Stratus and Lita for instance.
They are currently partnering with Becky Lynch to battle Damage CTRL and if players want to recreate the upcoming WrestleMania card, it will be far more convenient (and less time consuming) to purchase the Deluxe or Icon editions and benefit from the SuperCharger.
This Is War Games!
War Games makes its first appearance in WWE 2K23 and it is everything you could want it to be. Two rings, an encompassing steel cage, with timed intervals and utter chaos.
2K took a match type that is beloved in the eyes of fans both young and old and absolutely delivered.
Players have the ability to choose who has the wrestler advantage, can pick men's or women's teams, and utilize all of the weapons that fans have come to expect. Tables, stop signs, chairs, and sledgehammers are tossed into the squared circle by entering Superstars, just as they were this past November at the Survivor Series.
The time intervals are shorter to avoid elongated matches, but that is a change for the better.
What could have been a messy match type to try to bring to life instead brings the wild, unpredictable violence of War Games to your living room.
Outside of the enhanced game modes, 2K23 is destined to be remembered as the debut of what is sure to be a fan-favorite match type.
Expanded MyFACTION
WWE and 2K introduced the MyFaction mode in last year's game. While it was a nice first foray into the My Team modes that are popular in the NBA 2K series, it needed some retooling and expansion.
It got it with WWE 2K23.
Gamers still collect character cards of different colors and skill ratings, as well as points and tokens, but they now have the ability to take their faction online in multiplayer settings. It is a major upgrade for a mode that exhibited plenty of promise a year ago.
There is a theme of expansion throughout this year's offering as a whole and the developers flexed their muscles most here. The result is a mode that should be expected to become a fan favorite.
Players are faced with weekly challenges, of varying levels of difficulty, and rewards for conquering them await in the form of side plates, wallpapers, trophies and new card packs. It is an engaging mode that has plenty of replayability and will be a staple of WWE offerings for years to come.
The Best MyGM Yet
Last year's offering was a return to form for WWE games and a big part of that was an immersive MyGM mode that allowed gamers to select a general manager and brand, draft a roster of Superstars and compete against an opposing brand for X amount of weeks.
Along the way, they would control a budget, book arenas, and manage their Superstars' egos and desires, giving them the feel of what it is like to deal with the day-to-day runnings of a successful brand in WWE.
With WWE 2K23, developers have taken the standout mode from the previous year and made it even better.
New match types to choose from, including the spectacular War Games, await general managers. There are more showrunners to choose from, including Up Up, Down Down's Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze, as well as Hall of Fame authority figures, Mick Foley and Eric Bischoff.
There are even more shows to choose from, including NXT, NXT 2.0, and even WCW.
Yes, you can resurrect WCW and put it in direct competition with Raw, and bring back the fabled Monday Night Wars.
Perhaps the best addition, though, is the introduction of seasons. Rather than simply ending when the predetermined number of weeks is up, players can advance into a new season. It is a welcome addition to a mode that was already a ton of fun for strategic players.
The MyGM mode is the most interesting and intricate mode in the game and in this writer's opinion, the tops for players who want to use existing Superstars to build a WWE brand in their vision.
Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.