WWE 2K23: Reviewing DLC Details and New Features Ahead of Release

This year's game includes DLC available both at and post-launch that includes some of the most popular and up-and-coming stars in WWE.

Available at launch with the Icon or Deluxe editions of the game are:

Ruthless Aggression Pack

John Cena (The Prototype, OVW)

Batista (Leviathan, OVW)

Brock Lesnar (2001, OVW)

Randy Orton (2002, OVW)

Also available at launch: Bad Bunny (preorder only) and SuperCharger (unlocks all legends available at launch and throwback arenas).

Following the launch, 2K will roll out several DLC packs featuring top stars and up-and-coming talent from NXT. Those packs are as follows:

Steiner Row Pack (available April 19)

Ashante Thee Adonis

B-Fab

Rick Steiner

Scott Steiner

Top Dolla

Pretty Sweet Pack (available May 17)

Elton Prince

Karl Anderson

Kit Wilson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Race to NXT Pack (available June 14)

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams

Wendy Choo

Revel With Wyatt Pack (available July 19)

Blair Davenport

Bray Wyatt

Joe Gacy

Valhalla

Zeus

Bad News U Pack (available August 16)

Andre Chase

Damon Kemp

Eve Torres

Nathan Frazer

Wade Barrett

The roster is already one of the best in WWE gaming history and with the arrival of the DLC packs later in the year, it only gets better. The arrival of top star Bray Wyatt, tag teams like The OC and Hit Row, and the stars of NXT only strengthen the slate of available Superstars.

Considering there was a time when WWE games were limited to six-to-10 playable characters, 2K's commitment to expanding the roster to include as many different competitors should be welcomed with open arms by players.

The SuperCharger should not be underrated, either. It saves players a ton of time competing to unlock the legends available at the time of launch and provides them the opportunity to create dream matches instantly.

Take Trish Stratus and Lita for instance.

They are currently partnering with Becky Lynch to battle Damage CTRL and if players want to recreate the upcoming WrestleMania card, it will be far more convenient (and less time consuming) to purchase the Deluxe or Icon editions and benefit from the SuperCharger.