WWE 2K23: Reviewing DLC Details and New Features Ahead of Release

Credit: WWE.com

The standard edition of WWE 2K23 is available Friday but those who went all-in with the Deluxe or Icon editions of this year's release have already had the opportunity to check out the new, expanded and evolved game modes and experiences awaiting fans of the franchise.

From more DLC content than ever before to game modes that have been retooled to improve on the foundation laid in last year's game, developers have put in the effort and attention to details necessary to make sure that 2K23 the best WWE offering in years.

And it is.

Ahead of Friday's wide release, find out what DLC will be available to players, what to expect from the improved modes, and just how awesome the new War Games match type is with this review.