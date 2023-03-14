WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 14

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 14March 14, 2023
WWE NXT has just weeks remaining before NXT Stand & Deliver, so the March 14 edition of the gold brand was important to anyone that wanted to compete on WrestleMania weekend.
Pretty Deadly would challenge Gallus for the NXT Tag Team Championships after weeks of mind games. Wes Lee would put his NXT North American Championship on the line in an Open Challenge.
Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes would sign the contract for their NXT Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver.
Johnny Gargano would speak after his shocking and much-discussed NXT return. Apollo Crews looked for revenge against Dabba-Kato.
This show had a chance to be a big one for many NXT stars, but only a few could stand out.
Johnny Gargano Promises to Shut Up Grayson Waller
- Everyone feels like a bigger name in NXT than on the main roster, but there is a different air to Gargano in NXT. The crowd embraces him universally.
- Gargano's explanation for waiting was perfect, explaining that he respected Waller for trying to make his name but could not stand by after the loudmouth disrespected NXT.
- McKenzie Mitchell tried to get a word from Gargano on his way out. She then asked the cameraman to follow Johnny Wrestling as he headed home.
Johnny Gargano had a clear message for Grayson Waller, ready to defend NXT against the disrespect of his loudmouth rival. Vic Joseph showed Johnny Wrestling that Waller was at his house, and Gargano ran out.
Last week, the Waller/Shawn Michaels/Gargano segment was far and away the best thing on the show. This was a great way to keep that momentum. Johnny Wrestling sounded like himself finally again, far more comfortable in NXT than on Monday Night Raw.
The abrupt end was a smart to continue building up this feud as more than a simple wrestling match. Waller has taken advantage of social media as a platform to get himself over and tell the freshest stories in NXT right now.
Grade
A
Notable Moments
NXT Tag Championships: Gallus (c) vs. Pretty Deadly
- Prince distracted the referee while Wilson bashed Coffey with the NXT Tag Team Championship in the back of the head.
- Pretty Deadly had Coffey up for Spilt Milk, but Wolfgang made the save.
- Fallon Henley and Josh Briggs snuck into Kiana James' office and found out James had planned everything to get with someone named Sebastian.
After a difficult back-and-forth battle, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang were too resilient for Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, overcoming their cheap tactics and retaining after hitting their combination finisher.
This was a solid tag team opener where both teams fought hard. They know each other well, transitioning into a great sequence of offense. The story was clear as Gallus were just too much for Pretty Deadly no matter what they tried.
Even though the match could have used more drama, this was a very strong television bout. It may be tough in two weeks though to come up with a better match for NXT Stand & Deliver.
Result
Gallus def. Pretty Deadly by pinfall to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments
Ladder Match Qualifier: Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca
- A doctor advised that it was unclear what medically was wrong with Perez, but they could not clear her to compete.
- Shawn Michaels announced qualifying matches for a ladder match with the NXT Women's Championship on the line.
- Ruca planted Stark with a bodyslam in the ring then a moonsault outside the ring.
Sol Ruca was on a mission in this match, putting it all on the line to take down Zoey Stark. However, as dominant as she looked, she jumped right into a modified GTS from Stark to win.
Ruca and Stark continue to showcase their chemistry while the veteran keeps pushing The Surfer to improve. This was better than their last match, which also impressed with limited time.
While Ruca has looked great, Stark needed the title opportunity. Even if she is on her way up to the main roster, she is the most legitimate female competitor in NXT right now.
Assumedly, Roxanne Perez will make it to Stand & Deliver. It should be interesting to see who else is in the ladder match with the NXT women's champion.
Result
Stark def. Ruca by pinfall to qualify for the NXT Women's Championship ladder match.
Grade
B
Notable Moments