WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 14

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT has just weeks remaining before NXT Stand & Deliver, so the March 14 edition of the gold brand was important to anyone that wanted to compete on WrestleMania weekend.

Pretty Deadly would challenge Gallus for the NXT Tag Team Championships after weeks of mind games. Wes Lee would put his NXT North American Championship on the line in an Open Challenge.



Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes would sign the contract for their NXT Championship match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Johnny Gargano would speak after his shocking and much-discussed NXT return. Apollo Crews looked for revenge against Dabba-Kato.



This show had a chance to be a big one for many NXT stars, but only a few could stand out.

