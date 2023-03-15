WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors: Latest Reports on Potential Card, Top Superstars

1 of 4

Bray Wyatt has been sidelined with an undisclosed illness and there is no timetable for his return, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

That would seem to suggest the teased showdown between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 would no longer be on the table, but that is reportedly not the case.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the matchup is still slated for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Wyatt took the wrestling world by storm with the White Rabbit campaign that preceded his return to WWE last October, but inconsistent direction has hampered him.

However, the 35-year-old remains popular with the fans and a major merchandise-mover for the company, so it makes sense WWE wants to see him compete on its grandest stage.

A match with Lashley, with little build or any real reason for existing, isn't the best use of either former WWE champion, but their star power would drum up some interest.

Hopefully, Wyatt is cleared to compete because Lashley has earned a significant 'Mania match and the list of viable opponents for The All Mighty shrinks with every passing week.