WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors: Latest Reports on Potential Card, Top SuperstarsMarch 15, 2023
WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors: Latest Reports on Potential Card, Top Superstars
WrestleMania 39 is rapidly approaching, and the biggest fight card of the WWE calendar is still incomplete.
However, recent rumors and reports centering on the most prominent and popular Superstars in the company have shed some light on what is yet to be announced.
From a showdown between former WWE champions to the potential return of an icon, industry insiders have the latest on what fans might expect from this year's Show of Shows on April 1-2
Latest on Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley
Bray Wyatt has been sidelined with an undisclosed illness and there is no timetable for his return, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
That would seem to suggest the teased showdown between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 would no longer be on the table, but that is reportedly not the case.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the matchup is still slated for The Showcase of the Immortals.
Wyatt took the wrestling world by storm with the White Rabbit campaign that preceded his return to WWE last October, but inconsistent direction has hampered him.
However, the 35-year-old remains popular with the fans and a major merchandise-mover for the company, so it makes sense WWE wants to see him compete on its grandest stage.
A match with Lashley, with little build or any real reason for existing, isn't the best use of either former WWE champion, but their star power would drum up some interest.
Hopefully, Wyatt is cleared to compete because Lashley has earned a significant 'Mania match and the list of viable opponents for The All Mighty shrinks with every passing week.
WWE Made Internal Pitches for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin returned to the squared circle for the first time in 19 years at WrestleMania 38.
Such was the impression he made in that bout against Kevin Owens that WWE pitched matches with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to The Texas Rattlesnake for this year. But neither was accepted for a variety of reasons.
Sapp reported that company officials made internal pitches in hopes of luring the 58-year-old back into action for this year's WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
One such pitch involved LA Knight.
Recently, The Megastar has taken exception to being left off the 'Mania card despite the event taking place in the city he was named after. He is also a regular on the main roster, competing against the likes of Kofi Kingston and Cody Rhodes.
Even with the losses Knight has racked up, his booking is reflective of someone WWE views as a top-tier talent with nowhere to go on this year's Road to WrestleMania.
Potentially booking him to share the ring with Austin would elevate his stock significantly and create a bona fide star out of one of the most charismatic performers on the main roster.
Timetable On Gunther's WrestleMania Plans
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will battle for the right to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship Friday night on SmackDown, but the creative plans for the titleholder have been in place since December, Sapp reported.
It is a testament to Triple H and WWE Creative's belief in The Ring General that they formulated a plan for him so far in advance.
The Austrian-born competitor is someone the company has taken careful strides to build around.
Look no further than the men's Royal Rumble match, where he entered at No. 1 and was the final competitor eliminated. That contest was built around him, and he is now poised to be a featured part of the WrestleMania card.
That bodes well for his long-term prospects, even if his intercontinental title reign is in danger of ending at the hands of either Sheamus or McIntyre.
Update on Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania Availability
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Ronda Rousey is dealing with a stress fracture, but she is not expected to miss WrestleMania weekend.
That may be all well and good, but where the former UFC star fits on the card is a bigger question.
WWE women's tag team champions Becky Lynch and Lita appeared to be logical opponents for Rousey and Shayna Baszler, but they will be teaming with Trish Stratus to battle Damage CTRL instead.
Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will be competing for the SmackDown Women's Championship at 'Mania, which leaves Rousey without an obvious opponent.
Shotzi, Tegan Nox and Raquel Rodriguez are options, but The Baddest Woman on the Planet has beaten all of them over the last six months.
So where does this leave Rousey? It's a question WWE will have to address in the coming weeks because such a mainstream name can't be left off its biggest show of the year.
Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.