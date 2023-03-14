Champions League Results 2023: Qualified Teams After Tuesday Round of 16 Games

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City blasted its way into the Champions League quarterfinals. Inter Milan danced into the last eight on eggshells.

Different approaches, same result.

City's 7-0 win (8-1 on aggregate) over RB Leipzig propelled it into the quarterfinals on Tuesday, while Inter survived a furious Porto onslaught to escape with a scoreless draw and a 1-0 advantage in aggregate.

They joined Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea and AC Milan, which all qualified last week.

On Wednesday, Napoli will face Eintracht Frankfurt with one of the final two quarterfinal berths on the line. Napoli holds a 2-0 aggregate edge. In the other match, either Real Madrid or Liverpool will claim the final berth, with the defending UCL champions holding a surprising 5-2 aggregate edge on the Reds, the club it beat in last year's final.

Of the teams remaining, City and Bayern Munich would appear to be the favorites. Erling Haaland alone makes City a huge threat, as evidenced by his five goals on Tuesday against Leipzig.

Yes, you read that correctly, his five goals.

City has accomplished most of its goals in recent years, winning four Premier League titles in the past five seasons. That may be interrupted this campaign, with Arsenal still atop the table, but a first European conquest would make up for any domestic disappointment.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, is no stranger to UCL glory, having won the competition six times and most recently in 2020. As usual, the Bavarians find themselves atop the Bundesliga table, looking to stretch an astonishing 10-year title streak in Germany's top flight.

But adding European glory to that potential conquest would make for a truly special season, especially with the talented clubs still standing in their way and the possibility of a club like Real Madrid or Liverpool adding to that fray. But Germany's most dangerous club is a real threat to win it all.