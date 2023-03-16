Teams on Upset Alert in Day 1 of the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 4

The first full day of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament is upon us, and that means a new year of upset possibilities.

The prime candidates for a Cinderella run every season generally live on the Nos. 11, 12 and 13 seed lines, and just last year No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 11 Michigan, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 12 New Mexico State and No. 12 Richmond all survived their first-round matchup, as did No. 15 Saint Peter's in one of the biggest upsets in years.

While all four No. 11 seeds won't be in action until Friday, a pair of No. 12 seeds and a pair of No. 13 seeds have their sights set on a Thursday upset.

Ahead we've highlighted the four higher seeds from those matchups as teams on upset alert, with a breakdown of what the higher seed needs to do to win and what the upset-minded team needs to do to stay alive. We've also included the moneyline as of Thursday morning for each game via DraftKings.

Which programs will survive Thursday's upset watch?