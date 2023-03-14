Warriors' Steph Curry Has Talked to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers About Playing Past 35

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who turned 35 years old on Tuesday, told Marc J. Spears of Andscape that he's spoken with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers about playing past that age.

"How I feel right now is not how I thought I'd feel at 35. That number sounds crazy, but in my head, I feel like I got a lot left. The work I put into this I still enjoy. Who knows how [the future] looks? I talked to Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and other guys who have been on the other side of the halfway point. I know quarterbacking is different, but you can check yourself [mentally] into not fast-forwarding too far.

"They really did a good job of disciplining themselves for what is happening in real time. They're 40 feeling like they can still play. I'm trying to stay in that mode. Thirty-five is a big milestone, but the next one is 40. The way I feel right now, who knows?"

Curry is averaging 29.6 points on 49.7 percent shooting, 6.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds in his 15th NBA season. He looks like he has plenty left in the tank as he tries to lead the Warriors to their fifth NBA title since 2015.

Speaking with Brady and Rodgers about excelling professionally at an older age is a good start toward trying to stay in the NBA at 40 years old.

Brady just retired at the age of 45 after the 2022 season. He was one of the best players in football in 2021, finishing second in the Associated Press NFL MVP voting after tossing an NFL-high 43 touchdowns. Brady also won four Super Bowls after the age of 35.

Rodgers will turn 40 in December. He won back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 after the age of 35 and notably led the league with a 70.7 percent completion rate and 48 passing touchdowns in 2020.

Dominating the NBA into one's late 30s isn't unprecedented. LeBron James, who turned 38 in December, has averaged 29.5 points on 50.1 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists this year. Curry could very well be lighting it up in his late 30s too, but for now, he's focused on guiding the Warriors into the playoffs and perhaps on another deep postseason run.