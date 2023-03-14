Nikki, Brie Bella Announce WWE Departure, Will Go by The Garcia Twins

Anna Webber/Getty Images for On Location

Former WWE stars Brie and Nikki Bella announced Tuesday they're leaving the promotion behind for good.

"Today we are officially from here on out, the Garcia Twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia," Nikki said on their SiriusXM program The Nikki & Brie Show (via People's Natasha Dye).

She added she and her sister "just knew it was time to head into this next chapter" with their WWE contracts expiring.

Brie and Nikki Garcia made their main debuts in 2008 and eventually became two of the biggest stars in what was then called the Divas division. Nikki was a two-time Divas champion, with Brie also holding the belt for one run in 2011.

The sisters' days as full-time wrestlers have been long over. They last appeared in a WWE ring in the women's Royal Rumble match at 2022 edition of the eponymous premium live event.

