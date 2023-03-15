WWE 2K23: Release Date, Roster Analysis and Gameplay Preview

JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE 2K23 from developer Visual Concepts is out now for players who pre-ordered certain versions of the game, with the global launch coming on Friday.

Like in years past, 2K23 boasts three different versions. Pre-ordering any of them unlocks Bad Bunny as a playable wrestler, while the Deluxe and Icon editions have the early-access window.

The Deluxe Edition includes the season pass, plus bonuses to other game modes, including cards in the MyFaction mode. The Icon Edition offers those things, plus a Ruthless Aggression content pack that features legends from that era.

Now might be a good time for those curious about the dominant pro wrestling series to hop aboard, too. It just enjoyed a major return to form with WWE 2K22 after an extended hiatus due to poor sales and reception for the 2K20 version.

Now WWE 2K23 looks to build on that momentum with the legendary John Cena on the cover and the inescapable Roman Reigns as the first-ever 99 overall-rated wrestler.

No great shocker there given the potential GOAT championship run The Tribal Chief has been on as unified titleholder and as part of the amazing Bloodline storyline.

That sets the tone for what seems like a pretty fair roster when it comes to ratings and general robustness. The obvious names sit near the top of the ratings list, such as Becky Lynch (96) and Brock Lesnar (97).

When talking about notable omissions, two major stars come up: Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt. But the former left WWE and the latter has only been back since October. And no omissions conversation can happen without pointing out post-launch downloadable content (DLC).

WWE 2K23 will have five themed post-launch DLC offerings that add the following to the already-massive roster, one of which includes Wyatt:

Steiner Row Pack (April 19)

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

B-Fab (manager only)

Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Race to NXT Pack (June 14)

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19)

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack (August 16)

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

It's pretty much impossible to poke a hole in the decades-spanning roster that brings the past to life and keeps up well with current wrestlers' entrances, music and attire.

When this robust roster gets in the ring (or in the finally implemented WarGames match, for example), long-time players of the series might notice the gameplay doesn't feel all that different from last year's version.

And that's a good thing.

WWE 2K23 takes the series-altering gameplay from 2K22 that was lauded and a downright blast and makes only minor changes. The fun combo system that is similar to even 2D fighting games returns, asking players to chain different types of attacks into bigger moves and/or grapples.

The Breakers are back, too—guessing an opponent's attack press properly opens up a counter opportunity. Guessing wrong could find players on the wrong end of a big combo.

Stamina smartly plays a big role in the action again. The longer a match goes and the more damage a Superstar receives, the slower the attack attempts will fly and grapple gauge will fill.

Like last year, Superstars actually perform like their real-life selves, so players shouldn't expect the 7'3", 403-pound Omos to climb turnbuckles for a daredevil dive. And if he does for some reason, players can customize the behavior and tendencies of each Superstar in the game.

Perhaps the one big new feature to gameplay is how a player controls kick-outs while getting pinned. Last year took a simple smashing-buttons route, and players can still do that, but a new timing window is included this year. Press the button in that window, kick out; miss it, match over.

Stamina and damage taken play a role here too—the window to kick out gets smaller as a bout continues, leading to some realistic late-match scenarios and near-falls.

Given how successful the gameplay overhaul was last year, it's encouraging to hear 2K23 doesn't add a layer of complexity.

For those who didn't pre-order, March 17 is the date when players can get their hands on and edit one of the most impressive rosters to grace a video game and start testing out the sequel to last year's improved gameplay.

