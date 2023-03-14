2026 World Cup Format Approved; Includes 12 Groups for North American Tournament

Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Get ready for a 48-team World Cup in 2026.

On Tuesday, the FIFA Council formally approved expanding the men's World Cup beginning with the next tournament. The format will see the countries split into 12 groups of four with a total of 104 matches staged between the group stage and knockout rounds.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

