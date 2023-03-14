X

    2026 World Cup Format Approved; Includes 12 Groups for North American Tournament

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2023

    LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina and team lift trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)
    Richard Sellers/Getty Images

    Get ready for a 48-team World Cup in 2026.

    On Tuesday, the FIFA Council formally approved expanding the men's World Cup beginning with the next tournament. The format will see the countries split into 12 groups of four with a total of 104 matches staged between the group stage and knockout rounds.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    FIFA approves World Cup format for 2026:<br><br>▪️ 104 games<br>▪️ 48 teams<br>▪️ 12 groups of 4, 3 games played<br>▪️ 8 maximum games (up from 7)<br>▪️ Top 2 teams in each group plus 8 best 3rd-placed sides advance <a href="https://t.co/2uHLLOC7Eo">pic.twitter.com/2uHLLOC7Eo</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.