Bianca Belair 'Honored' to Be Longest-Reigning Black Singles Champion in WWE History

Raw women's champion Bianca Belair responded Monday to the news that she became the longest-reigning Black singles champion in WWE history this week.

The EST wrote on Twitter that she was "honored" to establish a record with her nearly yearlong run as Raw women's champion:

Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the title last year at WrestleMania 38, and as of Tuesday, she has held it for 346 days.

Given that Belair is not expected to defend the title again until she puts it on the line at WrestleMania 39 against Asuka, she figures to reach the one-year mark and perhaps even surpass it if she can take down The Empress of Tomorrow.

The record for longest title reign by a Black Superstar previously belonged to MVP, who was the United States champion for 343 days from May 2007 until April 2008.

MVP, who is the manager of Omos, congratulated Belair on her impressive accomplishment:

After enjoying success as a Division I track and field athlete and later a CrossFit competitor, Belair signed with WWE in 2016.

It became obvious that Belair was a natural for pro wrestling and sports entertainment, which helped her become one of NXT's most popular Superstars.

She was called up to the main roster in 2020 and has done nothing but win, outlasting 29 other Superstars in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match and also becoming the SmackDown and Raw women's champion.

Belair's reign is among the greatest of any woman in WWE history, and she is establishing herself as one of the all-time great female wrestlers in WWE as well.

In the past two WrestleManias, Belair has had memorable matches against Sasha Banks and Lynch. She will look to make it three in a row when she clashes with Asuka next month.

