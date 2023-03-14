NFL Rumors: Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'Plans to Accept a Trade to' Jets in Free Agency

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Another day of silence from Aaron Rodgers has passed, leaving fans from the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers in a state of limbo.

The overwhelming expectation remains Rodgers finding his way to the Jets via trade, with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk writing the four-time MVP "plans to" accept a deal.

It's become abundantly obvious in recent days that the Jets are the only organization with serious interest in acquiring Rodgers. Even the Las Vegas Raiders, who had Davante Adams stumping for his former teammate, seemed to express little interest in a trade before signing Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday.

Florio wrote the Packers "desperately want to get rid" of Rodgers, whose constant waffling about his playing future and controversial comments in recent years have become a bit of a headache. Public comments from Packers management, particularly president Mark Murphy, have painted a picture of an organization very much ready to move on.

The Jets, desperate in their own right to finally have stability at quarterback, had their brass meet with Rodgers earlier this month to pitch him on a change of scenery. The team spent the last two seasons trying and failing to develop Zach Wilson, whose own future in New York remains up in the air.

The last Jets Pro Bowler at quarterback ironically came the last time they traded for a Packers legend, when Brett Favre was named to the 2008 team despite throwing as many interceptions (22) as touchdowns in his lone season in New York.