Finn Bálor Finally Gets His WrestleMania Moment, LA Knight Rising, More Raw TakesMarch 14, 2023
Finn Bálor Finally Gets His WrestleMania Moment, LA Knight Rising, More Raw Takes
With less than three weeks left before WrestleMania 39, the March 13 edition of WWE Raw needed to build the big-fight feel for the marquee event.
Instead, the night dragged a bit over its three-hour runtime. While there were some highlights, it still doesn't feel like WrestleMania season.
Edge challenged Finn Bálor to a match at The Show of Shows inside Hell in a Cell on April 1-2 to finally end their rivalry.
Kevin Owens stubbornly told Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn to stay out of his Street Fight with Solo Sikoa. But thanks to the interference of The Usos, the youngest Bloodline member stood tall.
Brock Lesnar laughed in the face of Omos, and LA Knight challenged Rhodes and put in the best match of the night in a losing effort.
These are the major takes coming out of a night that should have felt bigger than it was for the red brand.
Finn Bálor All But Guaranteed to Beat Edge
WWE fans have often held up Finn Bálor as one of the best in the business, but he has rarely lived up to that billing in full.
The Irishman has had some good matches over the years and found himself in important spots on the WWE card, but it has never been sustained.
The Judgment Day have wavered between dominant team and comical antagonists. That can change at WrestleMania when Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Bálor should all walk out winners on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
It is especially likely The Prince will defeat Edge in their Hell in a Cell contest since there is no other reason to book this feud.
Wins alone can only get someone so far, though. Bálor has picked up his share of victories, only to lose when it mattered most. He not only needs to beat Edge at WrestleMania, but he also needs to make an impact.
He can do that by showing his potential in a true show-stealer. This feud has grown stale, but no one will remember that if the two men have a WrestleMania moment together.
How WWE Can Actually Make Omos a Serious Threat to Brock Lesnar
Omos is not a main event act. This statement is true now, but it does not have to be forever. His size makes him stand out among his peers and if he can put everything together as a performer, he can be special.
A match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania is a rare honor. The Nigerian Giant can capitalize on the opportunity by showcasing his talent under a fresh spotlight.
WWE has not presented this match as a star-making moment, though. Instead, Omos just looks out of place. The company needs to show he can be a genuine threat to The Beast Incarnate.
Even more so, WWE needs to prove he is worthy of being the rare man to defeat Lesnar, even if he doesn't get the call in the end.
The Nigerian Giant should be dominating competitors inside and outside the ring. He should also strike fear into The Beast. Their first encounter could have ended with Omos laying out Lesnar, a rare sight but an important one to sell their match.
If WWE is not willing to let Lesnar look vulnerable, at least allow Omos to dominate others beyond the usual suspects. Beating Dolph Ziggler does not mean much, but if he went to SmackDown and dominated Karrion Kross, that would make a statement.
LA Knight Has Earned WrestleMania Spotlight
LA Knight has made the most of every situation since he debuted on the main roster.
His rivalry with Bray Wyatt showed everyone what he could do on the microphone, and he was the rare man to leave a feud with Wyatt looking better than he came in.
He has no clear spot at WrestleMania 39, but that should change in a hurry. He is popular, his promos are selling the crowd more each week, and he is performing at his top level in the ring at the moment.
While plenty of wrestlers are still waiting for a spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All, he could face many different opponents. But he also needs a story that can sell his match as being 'Mania-worthy.
The best option at this point could be for him to do what Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins did last year and talk his way into a last-minute opportunity.
WWE could bring in a legend such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin or a fresh talent from NXT like Bron Breakker for a surprise match at The Show of Shows. This could even be a chance to bring in a big-name free agent like Jay White or Kota Ibushi.
If Knight can build the story up enough to make people excited, it will be another notch in his belt as he rises to title contention.
WWE Relying Too Heavily on Bloodline Stories to Sell WrestleMania
The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is by far the best story WWE has going. However, WrestleMania 39 has never been a night focused on just one or two matches.
Especially over two nights, WWE needs to sell fans on watching several hours of action. Right now, it's barely selling three hours of action per week on Raw.
Whether it is Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus, Austin Theory vs. John Cena, or even Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, other feuds need to headline these shows on The Road to WrestleMania.
While KO vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight may connect to the larger Bloodline angle, it never came off as a true draw to watch Raw this week. This should have been the moment to ramp up a fresh angle, but instead the 'Mania card remains frustratingly bland.
The talent trying hardest to stake a place at SoFi Stadium, such as Chad Gable, LA Knight and even Bronson Reed, have no direction and are being overshadowed by the stories WWE has prioritized over them.