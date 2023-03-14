Finn Bálor Finally Gets His WrestleMania Moment, LA Knight Rising, More Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With less than three weeks left before WrestleMania 39, the March 13 edition of WWE Raw needed to build the big-fight feel for the marquee event.

Instead, the night dragged a bit over its three-hour runtime. While there were some highlights, it still doesn't feel like WrestleMania season.



Edge challenged Finn Bálor to a match at The Show of Shows inside Hell in a Cell on April 1-2 to finally end their rivalry.

Kevin Owens stubbornly told Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn to stay out of his Street Fight with Solo Sikoa. But thanks to the interference of The Usos, the youngest Bloodline member stood tall.

Brock Lesnar laughed in the face of Omos, and LA Knight challenged Rhodes and put in the best match of the night in a losing effort.

These are the major takes coming out of a night that should have felt bigger than it was for the red brand.

