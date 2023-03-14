WWE WrestleMania 39: Jake Paul and More Surprise Appearances to Watch For

WWE WrestleMania 39: Jake Paul and More Surprise Appearances to Watch ForMarch 14, 2023
WrestleMania is WWE's annual Showcase of the Immortals, the biggest stage professional wrestling has to offer. And with that comes expectations of surprise appearances by industry giants and mainstream celebrities.
With this year's event taking place in Los Angeles, anticipation for the unexpected is at an all-time high.
From influencers-turned-pro boxers to hall-of-fame MMA competitors to pro wrestling icons, these are just a few of the surprise appearances to keep an eye out for come April 1 and 2.
Jake Paul
There is a precedent for Jake Paul appearing in support of his brother, Logan, at a WWE event.
We saw it last November at Crown Jewel, when the pro boxer interfered on behalf of the social media star in his pursuit of an Undisputed WWE Championship victory over Roman Reigns.
In that match, Jake helped fend off The Bloodline. Now that Logan is a heel, his sibling can be better utilized as a foil for his opponent at SoFi Stadium, Seth "Freakin" Rollins.
Rollins is the most over babyface on the roster this side of Cody Rhodes and the idea of Logan beating him clean is one that can best be described as ill-advised.
Fans would likely reject it loudly and passionately, but a tainted victory in which Jake is heavily involved would lessen the blow.
Jake's involvement is a surprise that makes sense given his tight bond with his brother and the fact that we have seen him rush to his aid in the past.
Of any potential surprise appearance at WrestleMania, this is the one that should be considered the most likely.
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
Internal pitches have been made for "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to appear at WrestleMania 39, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
The report also stated that the 58-year-old had received offers for matches with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, but neither of those bouts came to fruition.
That isn't to say The Texas Rattlesnake won't make his presence felt at The Show of Shows, though.
The WWE Hall of Famer is always good for a cameo appearance. With someone like LA Knight repeatedly complaining about not having a bout for the biggest show of the year, it would not be out of the realm of possibility for him to cut a scathing in-ring promo about the disrespect he has been shown and then get dropped with a Stunner or two.
Event host The Miz is likely to be at his insufferable worst at The Show of Shows, and Stone Cold silencing him would make for a WrestleMania moment for both men.
It will be up to WWE to pitch something to Austin that he agrees with, but the likelihood of him popping up in Los Angles feels far more likely than others.
Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier appeared at Extreme Rules as the special guest referee in the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle.
As Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated noted, the former UFC star will lead ESPN's coverage of WrestleMania 39, putting him in the center of events on April 1-2.
With Brock Lesnar slated for a match with Omos, and MVP certain to be lurking at ringside, it would be a ton of fun to see UFC alums lay out the heels and stand tall in an unexpected 'Mania moment.
Maybe Cormier psychs Lesnar up after a few weeks of The Nigerian Giant manhandling him, as we first saw on Monday's WWE Raw.
It would seem an interaction with The Beast Incarnate would make most sense given their MMA backgrounds but, if not, maybe an interaction with Rollins ahead of his match with Logan Paul would make for a worthy appearance.
Whatever the case, Cormier is going to be right there and has the ties to WWE to make an appearance.
The Rock
From the moment Los Angeles was announced as the host city for WrestleMania 39, fans have expected The Rock to make an appearance—possibly in a dream match against Roman Reigns.
However, Cody Rhodes has chosen to face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows instead following his win in the men's Royal Rumble match.
Despite not competing at SoFi Stadium, though, it doesn't mean the Hollywood star cannot electrify WrestleMania.
An appearance before the fans, be it in a promo spot or an interaction with a top heel, should not be counted out.
The Rock has overseen the relaunch of the XFL and may have time to make his presence felt at The Showcase of the Immortals, even if it's not in the way the WWE Universe may have hoped for.
