WWE WrestleMania 39: Jake Paul and More Surprise Appearances to Watch For

There is a precedent for Jake Paul appearing in support of his brother, Logan, at a WWE event.

We saw it last November at Crown Jewel, when the pro boxer interfered on behalf of the social media star in his pursuit of an Undisputed WWE Championship victory over Roman Reigns.

In that match, Jake helped fend off The Bloodline. Now that Logan is a heel, his sibling can be better utilized as a foil for his opponent at SoFi Stadium, Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Rollins is the most over babyface on the roster this side of Cody Rhodes and the idea of Logan beating him clean is one that can best be described as ill-advised.

Fans would likely reject it loudly and passionately, but a tainted victory in which Jake is heavily involved would lessen the blow.

Jake's involvement is a surprise that makes sense given his tight bond with his brother and the fact that we have seen him rush to his aid in the past.

Of any potential surprise appearance at WrestleMania, this is the one that should be considered the most likely.