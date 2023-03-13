WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt out with 'Physical Issue' Ahead of WrestleMania 39

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Many are wondering about the status of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt after rumors started floating around on Monday that put his role with the company in question.

Some clarity has been provided, as Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports that Wyatt is "out of action with an undisclosed 'physical issue,'" and he added that the rumors of creative issues were unconfirmed with one source even denying the notion.

Per Wrestling Inc.'s Marco Rovere, Wyatt did not appear at Sunday's WWE event at Madison Square Garden despite being advertised for the show. This led to some speculation on social media that the 35-year-old potentially walked out of the company, but that apparently isn't the case.

Wyatt's injury comes at an unfortunate time, as WWE is in the middle of the road to WrestleMania 39, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1-2. Wyatt has been involved in a storyline with Monday Night Raw star Bobby Lashley, though their program hasn't been well-received so far.

Due to the fact that Wyatt performs mainly on SmackDown Live on Friday nights, he and Lashley have yet to physically meet face-to-face. This has led to some awkward interactions that have done little to spark interest in a match between the two heavyweights.

Wyatt was released from WWE in July 2021 before making his return to the company this past October at the Extreme Rules premium live event. While his comeback was exciting at the time, the fanfare surrounding him eventually fizzled out. He engaged in a months-long feud with LA Knight that culminated in the first-ever Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble in January, which was the first and only time Wyatt has wrestled on WWE television since his return.

WWE is surely hoping that Wyatt won't be sidelined for too long, but fans will be hoping he's given better direction upon his return. As for Lashley, it remains to be seen if he'll have a new opponent for WrestleMania 39.

