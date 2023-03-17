UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman III Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Leon Edwards scored arguably the biggest upset of 2022 when he turned the lights out on Kamaru Usman with a head kick in the final minute of their five-round fight.

The victory, which headlined the UFC 278 card in Salt Lake City, was as dramatic as they come. Not only was Usman the long-reigning UFC welterweight champion and MMA's consensus pound-for-pound king, but he had previously beaten Edwards with a lopsided unanimous decision, and with three of four rounds in the bag, looked like he was about to do it again.

But the kick changed everything—not just in terms of the fight, but in terms of Edwards' career. Just like that, an unheralded and underappreciated contender was a world champion.

In the main event of this Saturday's UFC 286 card, Edwards will attempt to prove that his stunning knockout of Usman was not, contrary to widespread opinion, a fluke. Usman, meanwhile, will be looking to reassert himself among MMA's pound-for-pound kings.

And while their most recent fight occurred on Usman's home turf in Salt Lake City, the rematch will occur in London, not far from Edwards' home in Birmingham.

It has been one of the most anticipated fights on the calendar since Edwards' shin made contact with Usman's head, and one that has fans divided.

Keep scrolling to see how the two welterweight stars match up and for our best guess as to who leaves London with the belt this Saturday.