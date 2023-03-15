5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 221

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 221 went down on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and it was pretty stacked compared to many of the events the promotion hosts at its APEX facility.

Headlining honors went to a high-stakes bantamweight showdown, with No. 2 contender Petr Yan locking horns with the third-ranked Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili won the fight with a game plan that hinged on non-stop aggression, shooting for a record 49 takedowns and throwing 338 significant strikes over the course of five rounds, per UFCStats.com.

The co-main event also had major rankings implications, as No. 8 heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov picked up an effortless first-round TKO victory over No. 14-ranked contender Alexandr Romanov.

Earlier on the card, Nikita Krylov, the UFC's seventh-ranked light heavyweight, picked up a first-round win of his own, choking Ryan Spann out with a guillotine choke.

Rising flyweight Bruno Silva also posted a huge win on the card, dropping No. 15-ranked contender Tyson Nam with a front kick to the face, then finishing him off with a rear-naked choke.

It was the kind of card that opened the door to some great fights—some obvious, others not. Keep scrolling for the matchups we're hoping to see when the dust has settled.