Undertaker Praises HHH; Cody Rhodes Wants Cardona in WWE; Latest WrestleMania Rumors

Undertaker Impressed with Triple H's Booking

Triple H has received a great deal of praise since taking over as WWE head of creative during the summer, and one person who has been particularly impressed with his work is The Undertaker.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport (h/t Nikunj Walia of Ringside News), the WWE Hall of Famer said of The Game: "He's done great. He has always been such a creative force even when he was such a talent. He always had great ideas. It was a perfect position I think for him. I think he's done a really, really good job, and under really difficult situations too."

Vince McMahon retired from his roles as chairman, CEO and head of creative last year, and at the time it was clear that Triple H was the right choice to take the creative reins.

The 53-year-old built NXT into arguably the most popular part of WWE programming for several years and proved his worth as a creative thought leader during that time.

In recent months, his greatest success has been building two red-hot babyfaces simultaneously in Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, which could give him two WrestleMania 39 main events.

Roman Reigns vs. Rhodes for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship is already locked in as the main event of Night 2, and the Night 1 headliner is still to be announced.

All signs point toward Zayn teaming up with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, and if that happens, they deserve to go on last on Night 1 due to the story that has been told.

Other matches booked for WrestleMania include Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, John Cena vs. Austin Theory, and Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, which could make WrestleMania 39 one of the best in recent memory.

Cody Rhodes Hoping for Matt Cardona's WWE Return

Ahead of his WrestleMania main event against Reigns, Rhodes lobbied for the return of one of his closest friends to WWE.

In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Rhodes discussed the possibility of Matt Cardona coming back to WWE:

"I'm really proud of him. He's out there, he's doing the Indie God thing with the Indiana Jones hats. Everything Matt's doing, Matt has been the king of the indies now, this is going on year two.

"You only usually get one run in that role. He's going on year two. What Matt does next is gonna be huge. If he goes to AEW, that'd be cool. But if he comes back to WWE, that's what I want. It would be off the charts. I think he's a huge get, a huge free agent, and he's the best he's ever been."

Under the name Zack Ryder, Cardona spent 15 years in the WWE system until being released from his contract in 2020.

The 37-year-old was a two-time tag team champion and won the United States and intercontinental titles one time each as well, but he was never quite given the opportunity to break into the main event scene.

Since his WWE release, Cardona has leveled up and established himself as the hottest act in wrestling outside of a major company.

He did make a few appearances for All Elite Wrestling in 2020, but he has primarily worked the independent scene in addition to Impact Wrestling and NWA.

At the Royal Rumble in January, Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, made her WWE return, meaning he has no shortage of links to the company.

There hasn't yet been any concrete evidence that Cardona is WWE-bound in the near future, but as arguably the biggest available name in wrestling right now along with Jay White, it stands to reason that the company would at least want to kick the tires on signing him.

Legado del Fantasma Reportedly Figured Into WrestleMania Plans

WWE is reportedly planning to use Legado del Fantasma in some capacity on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE has "plans" for Legado for WrestleMania weekend, although specifics aren't yet clear.

In recent weeks, group leader Santos Escobar has involved himself in the rivalry between Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio.

While Escobar had been a heel, his respect for the elder Mysterio essentially led to a face turn, and it resulted in him facing Dominik in a singles match, followed by Legado del Fantasma taking on The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match.

Rey has resisted fighting back against his son thus far, but all signs point to a WrestleMania match of some kind between them.

While Rey vs. Dominik in a singles bout is possible, going the tag team route could be WWE's way of getting Legado on the card, as Escobar could team with Rey against Dominik and Damian Priest.

Even if the Legado members don't actually wrestle, they would undoubtedly have some type of involvement in the match between Rey and Dominik.

While Legado del Fantasma haven't fully found their footing on the main roster yet, the fans seem to be behind the group's support for Rey Mysterio, and that could lead to bigger and better things coming out of WrestleMania.

