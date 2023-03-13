2023 NFL Draft: Prospects Most Ready to Be Day 1 Starters as Rookies

1 of 5

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Will Anderson Jr. is one of the few generational-type prospects available in this draft class. The Bleacher Report Scouting Department slotted the Alabama star at the very top of their latest big board after doling out a rare 9.6 grade on the edge rusher.

Anderson made an instant impact after arriving on campus in Tuscaloosa and will have the same type of effect on whichever team is fortunate enough to draft the 21-year-old next month. He started 13 games as a true freshman on a loaded Crimson Tide defense that would go on to win a national championship, racking up 10.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks in the process.

After finishing his three-year career with the second-most sacks (34.5) and tackles for a loss (62) in his storied school's history, Anderson is ready to take on bigger challenges in the NFL.

While he's not the biggest edge-rusher in the class—he measured in a shade over 6'3" and 250 pounds at the combine—he packs an absurd amount of power onto his frame and should only develop further in that area over the next few years.

Anderson is far from one-dimensional and already has a refined set of pass-rushing techniques—using both power and speed—in his back pocket. He's able to use his athleticism to blow by offensive linemen and close the gap on quarterbacks or shut down plays in the backfield, but he's also able to set an edge at will and uses top-notch footwork to consistently beat his blocker in a variety of ways.

It would be an absolute shock if Anderson's game doesn't make a seamless transition to the pros. He has everything a club could want in a modern pass-rusher and he'll be a foundational piece of any defense that lands him for at least the next half-decade.