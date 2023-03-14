Ranking Top 7 WWE WrestleMania Midcard Matches That Outshined the Main Event

0 of 8

As WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania should also in theory be the best, especially with the event serving as the culmination of months-long storylines and the star power that is brought in to fill out the card.

Although that isn't always the case, The Show of Shows has hosted countless classics since its inception in 1985 and has featured some of the greatest main events the company has produced.

WrestleMania 3's Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, while not a barn burner from a technical standpoint, was a milestone match for WWE. It was also on The Grandest Stage of Them All that the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin era got underway when he unseated Shawn Michaels to clinch his first WWE Championship to close out WrestleMania 14.

Even at recent installments, WWE has largely nailed the main events, most notably when Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair battled for the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2021 and Austin returned to the ring last year.

For as many times as WWE has headlined WrestleMania with the best bout of the night, there have been several midcard matches that wound up outshining whatever went on last, with the following seven being the most prominent examples.