Transfer Portal 2023: Sleeper Picks for Biggest Impact Players Next Season

0 of 12

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A lot of times, it isn't exactly neuroscience to figure out which transfer portal players will make significant impacts.

For instance, if you had any doubts Caleb Williams was going to show out after leaving Oklahoma for USC last year, you were in the vast minority.

This season, it would be a shocker if Sam Hartman wasn't flinging darts for Notre Dame and Travis Hunter wasn't a difference-making defender for Colorado.

Often, those who make massive impacts aren't at the top of the rankings. Those ratings, much like those in recruiting, aren't a guarantee, and sometimes, all a player needs is a change of scenery. Scouring the portal pledges proves there are a lot of guys with high upside who could do big things in 2023.

To make this list and be considered a sleeper, a player had to be ranked outside the top 50 in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings or be a quarterback outside the top 10 at that position.

Let's take a look at some guys a bit off the periphery who could star in new surroundings.