NCAA Bracket 2023: Highlighting Favorites, Cinderella Teams for Men's March Madness

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament and a favorable draw to make a run to the Final Four.

Alabama was rewarded with a South Region bracket that features some top teams that displayed distinct flaws over the last few weeks.

The Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks and Purdue Boilermakers were the other three teams awarded No. 1 seeds.

All three of those programs could face tough tests as soon as the second round, and it is far from a guarantee that all four of them reach the Final Four in Houston.

As always, there will be a few Cinderella teams that come out of nowhere to either win one game, or move into the Sweet 16.

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will be a popular pick as a No. 12 seed after their run to the Sweet 16 two years ago, but there are other less obvious Cinderella options that could benefit you more in your bracket pools.

