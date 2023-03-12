Players Championship 2023 Prize Money: Purse Payout and Final Leaderboard

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Another tournament, another victory for Scottie Scheffler, who won the Players Championship on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass. Scheffler managed to outlast England's Tyrrell Hatton for the win as he took home the crown by five strokes.

Here is the final leaderboard along with the purse payout for each player in the top 10, according to Golf.com.

1. Scottie Scheffler ($4.5 million)

2. Tyrrell Hatton ($2.725 million)

T3. Viktor Hovland ($1.725 million)

T3. Tom Hoge ($1.225 million)

5. Hideki Matsuyama ($1.025 million)

T6. Max Homa ($906,250

T6. Justin Suh ($843,750)

T6. Justin Rose ($781,250)

T6. David Lingmerth ($731,250)

T6. Sungjae In ($681,250)

The full leaderboard can be seen at PGATour.com.

Scheffler has started off 2023 on a torrid pace.

He first defended his WM Phoenix title in February and now wins his first Players Championship, putting himself in a position to take back the top spot in the World Golf Rankings from Jon Rahm.

He'll now have his eyes set on the upcoming Masters tournament from April 6-9, when he'll try to defend his 2022 title.

Scheffler, 26, shot a 3-under 69 in the final round, riding an incredible five-consecutive birdies to finish at 17 under for the entire tournament. Hatton, who shot an impressive 7-under 65, ended the tournament at 12 under.

Viktor Hovland (68) and Tom Hoge (70) rounded out the top four as they tied for third place at 10 under.