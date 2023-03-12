X

    Zach Edey's Dominance Has Fans Believing in Purdue After Big Ten Championship Win

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 12, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 12: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers looks to pass against Michael Henn #24 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship game at United Center on March 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Penn State gave Purdue all it could handle. It was fitting that Zach Edey's final touch ended the contest.

    Purdue, needing to burn just 0.6 seconds off the clock, simply threw it up to Edey and trusted him to make the right play, much as it had done the entire game. The star center wisely tipped the ball up in the air as time expired to give the Boilermakers a 67-65 win over Penn State, holding off a furious late rally from the Nittany Lions.

    FOX College Hoops @CBBonFOX

    Edey eating early today! 😏 🍽 <a href="https://twitter.com/zach_edey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zach_edey</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/BoilerBall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoilerBall</a> <a href="https://t.co/rArlse2POg">pic.twitter.com/rArlse2POg</a>

    FOX College Hoops @CBBonFOX

    Purdue sticking with it! 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/zach_edey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zach_edey</a> gets the bucket for <a href="https://twitter.com/BoilerBall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoilerBall</a>! <a href="https://t.co/kD5ItaZLBa">pic.twitter.com/kD5ItaZLBa</a>

    It was Purdue's first Big Ten Tournament triumph since 2009. They also claimed the conference's regular-season crown.

    Edey, as expected, led the way for Purdue with 30 points and 13 rebounds. The Boilermakers needed every last bucket, as Penn State trimmed a 17-point deficit with six minutes and 21 seconds remaining to just two points with only seven seconds to go, hounding Purdue with a relentless press.

    But Camren Wynter traveled on Penn State's final possession, giving the ball back to Purdue before Edey's tip on the inbounds pass sealed the win for Boilermakers.

    After the game, Edey's performance and Purdue's prospects in the NCAA tournament had Twitter buzzing:

    Dana O'Neil @DanaONeilWriter

    Quick look at <a href="https://twitter.com/PennStateMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PennStateMBB</a> trying to guard Edey. <a href="https://t.co/5zuevIVDTH">pic.twitter.com/5zuevIVDTH</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    I know I'm coming to this from a different perspective, but Zach Edey is good. Each time I've watched him, I feel like he's better than where I see him at on most draft boards. Feels like a first-round guy to me.

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    I know people don't believe in Purdue, and I might be one of those people. But Edey is different than their typical big stiffs of the past. He's much much much better and his mobility is a lot more functional than the bigs of the past

    Patrick Codo @PcodoSports

    not even the whole team can stop Edey 😂😂😂

    Blev @BetWithBlev

    Edey is nice

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Purdue wins the Big Ten regular season title.<br><br>Purdue wins the Big Ten Tournament title.<br><br>There's only one goal left for the Boilers: A Final Four appearance for the first time since 1980. <a href="https://t.co/Rcr1P8G0p6">https://t.co/Rcr1P8G0p6</a>

    Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar

    If there's a less respected No. 1 seed than this Purdue team, this season, I can't recall it. Twitter isn't a great representation, clearly - it's where mean and angry people go to vent - but the venting is all aimed at Purdue. It's like one huge bulletin board for Matt Painter.

    Casey Bartley @CBartleyRivals

    This team lost a lottery pick... Trevion Williams... and started two freshman. <br><br>They're currently being showered in confetti. This is a moment. This season has been incredible. It continues in less than a week. <br><br>The Purdue Boilermakers are your 2023 Big Ten Champions.

    Derek Schultz @Schultz975

    I'm going to get ahead of this: I get the NCAA Tournament result matters a lot, but I'll have a hard time labeling a Purdue season with 30 wins (a near certainty), a Big Ten season title, and a Big Ten Tournament title as anything other than a success.

    "I feel like I've been pretty steady all season," Edey said on the CBS broadcast after the win. "We're really peaking at the right time. ... I love my team. This is a great feeling."

    Purdue has some major questions to answer, however. Namely, can they deal with a team that will choose to press them the entire game? It has been an issue in the past, and it almost cost them Sunday's game.

    Ben Stevens @BenScottStevens

    Purdue dealing with a full court press. <a href="https://t.co/ODNCOiTJdx">pic.twitter.com/ODNCOiTJdx</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Purdue HC Matt Painter when asked about his teams struggle w the press "It's really not that hard". 😂. Coach not happy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Champs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Champs</a>

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    Purdue struggling with a late-game press again? Who could have seen this coming!

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    And now we are seeing why so many people don't believe in Purdue lol

    Blake Schuster @Schustee

    Purdue gonna see so much press in the tournament it might not make the second weekend.

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    Honestly, Purdue has done this often this year, but somehow kept teams at arm's length. <br><br>Will it bite the Boilers in the Dance? I fear it will.

    Purdue, as a team, inherently contains contradictions. They've been incredibly impressive this season. They have an absolute force in the paint in Edey, who is basically free buckets. They are a deserving No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

    But they also have clear weaknesses, namely when facing pressure. They are going to be a popular top seed to be upset. Winning the Big Ten this year wasn't quite as impressive as it might have been in the past.

    Purdue still held off Penn State. They still checked every box this season. They deserve the benefit of the doubt heading into the NCAA tournament.

    But it sure is hard to ignore that the doubt is lurking nonetheless.