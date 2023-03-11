WWE's Big E Talks Future After Neck Injury: I Won't 'Rush to Judgments'

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

One year removed from suffering a broken neck, former WWE champion Big E recently divulged that he will soon undergo some scans that will paint a clearer picture of his future in pro wrestling.

Speaking last week to TMZ Sports, Big E suggested that he has no preconceived notions ahead of the scans, saying: "Right now, before I know anything, I'm not going to make any rush to judgments or anything. See how everything looks."

Big E also said he wants to make the "right decision" for his future, and added: "I gotta see what the scans say, talk to doctors, and then go from there."

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of Big E's last match, when he was injured during a tag team match pitting himself and New Day teammate Kofi Kingston against Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Holland failed to get proper rotation on an overhead belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring, resulting in Big E landing on his head and needing to be stretchered out of the arena.

Big E later announced that he fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae but gave a positive update in the months that followed, noting that doctors expected him to make a full recovery.

It remains unclear if that means the 37-year-old will ever be able to return to the ring, but he is refusing to look at that possibility in a negative light, telling TMZ: "Everything isn't permanent. If it comes to an end, cool. If it doesn't, cool. What will be, will be. I'm good with whatever."

Regardless of what happens, Big E is already a surefire Hall of Famer, having won the WWE, Intercontinental and NXT Championships and Money in the Bank as a singles wrestler and is an eight-time tag team champion with The New Day.

Still, fans would undoubtedly love to see Big E return since he finally had an opportunity to prove himself as a singles competitor shortly before he got injured.

If he does get cleared to come back to wrestling at some point, his potential pursuit of the WWE Championship could prove to be one of the biggest feel-good stories in many years.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.