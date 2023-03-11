Dana White Doesn't Think WWE's Brock Lesnar Wants UFC Fight After Jon Jones Challenge

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Despite new UFC heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones' stated desire to fight Brock Lesnar, UFC president Dana White doesn't believe the WWE Superstar has interest in returning to MMA.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on Friday, White downplayed the likelihood of Lesnar stepping back inside the Octagon: "Brock and I have a great relationship, and we always have, but I don't think Brock wants to fight anymore. Brock's made a lot of money. He came into the UFC and won the heavyweight title. He's got nothing left to prove. I don't think he'd want to do it."

Prior to facing and defeating Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title last weekend at UFC 285, Jones was asked by Karisa Maxwell of Sporting News who his dream opponent would be:

"I think fighting Brock Lesnar would have been really cool. Brock isn't the most technical guy, but he has a massive fanbase. He's a lot bigger than me. And it would have been one of those really cool David and Goliath situations. It would have been really cool for cross-sport promoting, and I think we both would have done great things for our family and for our team. Financially, that would have been massive.

"... Never say never. Brock, if you're out there."

Back in 2017, a Jones vs. Lesnar fight was teased when Jones called Lesnar out following his UFC 214 fight against Daniel Cormier, saying: "Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, get in the Octagon."

Per the Associated Press' Greg Beacham, Lesnar responded by saying, "Be careful what you wish for, young man."

Lesnar temporarily returned to the UFC in 2016, beating Mark Hunt by unanimous decision at UFC 200, but it was later overturned to a no-contest when Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance.

Since then, Lesnar has not had another UFC fight despite getting called out by the likes of Jones and Cormier at times.

After a brief-yet-dominant stint in WWE, Lesnar joined the UFC in 2007 and beat Randy Couture for the heavyweight title in only his third fight. He dropped the title to Cain Velasquez after two successful defenses and then had two more fights.

Lesnar has been back with WWE since 2012 on a part-time schedule, and the 45-year-old veteran is set to clash with the 7'3" Omos at WrestleMania 39 on April 1 or 2.

With a 27-1 record, two light heavyweight titles and now one heavyweight title to his credit, Jones is regarded by many as the greatest fighter in UFC history.

Despite that, a fight between him and Lesnar would be intriguing since Lesnar is much bigger than Jones naturally, and he has huge drawing power across multiple platforms.

Based on White's comments, however, the pairing may remain a dream bout that never comes to fruition.

